Gang-raped at 10, begging on road, working at parlours: Read the inspiring story of beauty queen Naaz Joshi

File photo

The journey to achieve success is never easy and it is nearly impossible to achieve success without hard work. In this article, we will talk about a person who has struggled a lot in life to achieve success. Naaz Joshi was a victim of gangrape at the age of ten and she survived by begging on the streets to become India's first transgender international beauty queen.

First transgender international beauty queen

Naaz Joshi won the title of Empress Earth 2021-22. Naaz Joshi’s story is truly inspirational and is an example of how a person can achieve success through sheer hard work.

Thrown out of home, gang raped at 10

According to media reports, Naaz Joshi was born in Delhi. Naaz looked like a boy in appearance but her gestures and mannerisms were like girls. When the family members came to know that Naaz is transgender, they handed over Naaz to his maternal uncle. At the age of 10, Naaz's maternal uncle and some of his friends gang raped her.

Begged on road, worked at massage parlours

Naaz was admitted to a hospital after she was gang-raped and a transgender person helped her there and took her with him. After this, Naaz worked at many places, including bars and massage parlours. She also begged on streets for survival. But despite all the hardships, she continued with her studies and succeeded in completing a course in fashion designing.

Underwent gender change operation

After graduating from the National Institute of Fashion Technology, Naaz Joshi underwent a sex change operation in 2013 and then she started her modeling career. Naaz then came in contact with a photographer who wanted to shoot a photo of a transgender sex worker. Naaz got a bold photoshoot done on the streets of Delhi by dressing up like girls. After this photoshoot, she was featured on a magazine cover.

Winner of 8 beauty pageants

After the photoshoot, there was no looking back for Naaz as she became India's first international transgender beauty queen. Naaz won the title of Miss World Diversity Beauty Pageant for 3 consecutive times. Not only this, Naaz has won the crown of 8 beauty pageants. She is India's first transgender international beauty queen.