Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Know date, time and shubh muhurat for Bappa’s farewell

Ganesha Visarjan 2025 marks the end of Ganeshotsav on Anant Chaturdashi. Know date, muhurat, and eco-friendly ways to celebrate this spiritual farewell.

Ganesha Visarjan in 2025 falls on September 6. This marks the grand farewell to Lord Ganesha and the end of Ganeshotsav celebrations across India. On this day, lakhs of devotees have to bid an emotional goodbye to Lord Ganesha by immersing his idol in rivers, lakes, and seas.

When is Ganesha Visarjan 2025?

Ganesha Visarjan will be celebrated on Saturday, September 6, 2025. The Chaturdashi tithi starts at 1:42 am on September 6 and ends at 12:11 am on September 7.

Ganesha Visarjan 2025 shubh muhurat timings

Ganesh Visarjan is considered highly auspicious when rituals are performed during favourable muhurats. According to Drik Panchang, the timings for Anant Chaturdashi 2025 are as follows:

Morning Muhurat (Shubha): 07:36 am-9:10 am

Afternoon Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita): 12:19 pm-5:02 pm

Evening Muhurat (Labha): 06:37 pm-08:02 pm

Night Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara): 09:28 pm-01:45 am (September 7)

Early Morning Muhurat (Labha): 04:36 am-06:02 am (September 7)

Rituals of Ganesh Visarjan

On Anant Chaturdashi, devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha by taking his idol and chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya.' Devotees offer coconuts, flowers, and sweets before immersing the idol in a river, lake, or sea. The air fills with the beats of traditional instruments, creating a magical atmosphere of devotion and joy throughout the day.