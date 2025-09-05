Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Know date, time and shubh muhurat for Bappa’s farewell

Pankaj Tripathi's Birthday today: Actor turns 48, know why he celebrates two birthdays

Ganesha Visarjan 2025 marks the end of Ganeshotsav on Anant Chaturdashi. Know date, muhurat, and eco-friendly ways to celebrate this spiritual farewell.
Ganesha Visarjan in 2025 falls on September 6. This marks the grand farewell to Lord Ganesha and the end of Ganeshotsav celebrations across India. On this day, lakhs of devotees have to bid an emotional goodbye to Lord Ganesha by immersing his idol in rivers, lakes, and seas.
Ganesha Visarjan will be celebrated on Saturday, September 6, 2025. The Chaturdashi tithi starts at 1:42 am on September 6 and ends at 12:11 am on September 7.
Ganesh Visarjan is considered highly auspicious when rituals are performed during favourable muhurats. According to Drik Panchang, the timings for Anant Chaturdashi 2025 are as follows:
Morning Muhurat (Shubha): 07:36 am-9:10 am
Afternoon Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita): 12:19 pm-5:02 pm
Evening Muhurat (Labha): 06:37 pm-08:02 pm
Night Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara): 09:28 pm-01:45 am (September 7)
Early Morning Muhurat (Labha): 04:36 am-06:02 am (September 7)
On Anant Chaturdashi, devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha by taking his idol and chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya.' Devotees offer coconuts, flowers, and sweets before immersing the idol in a river, lake, or sea. The air fills with the beats of traditional instruments, creating a magical atmosphere of devotion and joy throughout the day.