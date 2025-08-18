Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt's fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares 5-step guide to perfect push-ups
BJP-led NDA fields CP Radakrishnan: How is Vice President elected? Who can contest polls? Details here
'Dogesh Bhai - The Real Bodyguard...': WATCH this viral video of German Shepherd jumping from a balcony to protect children from a stray dog
Anil Sharma BREAKS SILENCE on equation with Ameesha Patel after Gadar 2 fallout, reveals MAJOR DETAILS on Gadar 3: 'Sakeena and Tara...'
Must-visit 4 yoga retreat destinations for a life-changing experience
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi for Ganpati sthapana
Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram story reveals secret behind her glass-like glowing skin
Divya Khossla says she 'lived in a slum' to witness other side of living: 'Wanted to understand...'
Gopal Mukherjee’s grandson files FIR against Vivek Agnihotri, accuses him of twisting his identity in The Bengal Files: 'He was called Kasai…'
NEET PG Result 2025: NBEMS likely to announce result by THIS date at natboard.edu.in; check result date and category-wise qualifying percentiles
VIRAL
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 will be celebrated with devotion across India. Know the exact date, shubh muhurat for Lord Ganesha’s sthapana, and the detailed puja vidhi to perform the rituals correctly. Bring home Bappa with the right traditions and seek blessings for prosperity and happiness.
Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha and is celebrated with great devotion every year. The 10-day festival begins with the installation of Ganesha idols at homes and pandals. Devotees worship Him with rituals and prayers throughout this period.
According to the Hindu calendar, the Chaturthi Tithi of the Bhadrapada month will start on 26 August at 1:54 PM and end on 27 August at 3:44 PM. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 will be celebrated on 27 August, with the idol of Lord Ganesha being installed on the same day.
Madhyahna is the most auspicious time to establish Ganesha, because it is believed that Lord Ganesha was born at this time. On August 27, 2025, the auspicious time of Ganesh Puja will be from 11:05 am to 01:40 pm.
Ganesh Visarjan, the ceremonial farewell of Lord Ganesha’s idol, takes place on Anant Chaturdashi. In 2025, it will be observed on Saturday, 6 September. Devotees celebrate with vibrant processions, music, dance, and chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya” as the idols are immersed in rivers, lakes, or the sea, marking the conclusion of the festival.
ALSO READ: Hartalika Teej 2025: Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, significance, more