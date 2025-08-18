'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi for Ganpati sthapana

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 will be celebrated with devotion across India. Know the exact date, shubh muhurat for Lord Ganesha’s sthapana, and the detailed puja vidhi to perform the rituals correctly. Bring home Bappa with the right traditions and seek blessings for prosperity and happiness.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 18, 2025, 03:12 PM IST

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi for Ganpati sthapana

Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha and is celebrated with great devotion every year. The 10-day festival begins with the installation of Ganesha idols at homes and pandals. Devotees worship Him with rituals and prayers throughout this period.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 auspicious time for puja

According to the Hindu calendar, the Chaturthi Tithi of the Bhadrapada month will start on 26 August at 1:54 PM and end on 27 August at 3:44 PM. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 will be celebrated on 27 August, with the idol of Lord Ganesha being installed on the same day.

Puja muhurat

Madhyahna is the most auspicious time to establish Ganesha, because it is believed that Lord Ganesha was born at this time. On August 27, 2025, the auspicious time of Ganesh Puja will be from 11:05 am to 01:40 pm.

Puja vidhi

  • ​Before bringing Ganesha home, clean the place of worship thoroughly and decorate it with flowers, rangolis, and other decorative items.​
  • In the auspicious time, install the idol of Lord Ganesha on an altar.
  • Spread a red or yellow cloth on the altar.
  • Before beginning the puja, take a vow by holding water, flowers, and rice, and observe a fast or dedicate yourself to worship.
  • First of all, invoke Lord Ganesha by chanting the mantra 'Om Ganpatye Namah'.
  • Bathe the idol of Lord Ganesha with panchamrit.
  • After bathing, dress them in new clothes and jewellery.
  • Present modak and laddoo to Lord Ganesha, his most cherished bhog.
  • Along with this, offer them Durva grass, red flowers and vermilion.
  • Finally, perform the aarti of Lord Ganesha with the whole family.

Ganesh Visarjan 2025

Ganesh Visarjan, the ceremonial farewell of Lord Ganesha’s idol, takes place on Anant Chaturdashi. In 2025, it will be observed on Saturday, 6 September. Devotees celebrate with vibrant processions, music, dance, and chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya” as the idols are immersed in rivers, lakes, or the sea, marking the conclusion of the festival.

ALSO READ: Hartalika Teej 2025: Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, significance, more

