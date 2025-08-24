Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Sooner the better', Nikki Haley calls on India to take Trump’s view on Russian oil 'seriously'

Anupam Kher shares glimpse of him as Mahatma Gandhi from The Bengal Files; netizens say 'Gandhi ji se sach bolna bhi seekh lo'

From Scorpio SUV to Royal Enfield bike: Nikki's parents gave huge dowry but in-laws wanted..., chilling details revealed

'Mummy rocks, beta shock': Son dresses up like his mother in viral diet reel, internet can’t stop laughing

'Don't have even 1%...': PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi breaks silence on Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Asia Cup snub

Sunny Deol sends best wishes to Aryan Khan for The Ba***ds of Bollywood, says Shah Rukh Khan 'will be very proud'

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's top 5 delicious modak, barfi recipes for this festive season

Team India to play without jersey sponsor? Dream11 pulls out weeks before Asia Cup 2025

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Premiere live updates: Salman Khan is back with new season; know expected contestants, theme, and more

'He's probably the player that....': RCB reveals why they let go of Mohammed Siraj ahead of IPL 2025 auction

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Sooner the better', Nikki Haley calls on India to take Trump’s view on Russian oil 'seriously'

Nikki Haley calls on India to take Trump’s view on Russian oil 'seriously'

Anupam Kher shares glimpse of him as Mahatma Gandhi from The Bengal Files; netizens say 'Gandhi ji se sach bolna bhi seekh lo'

Anupam Kher shares glimpse of him as Mahatma Gandhi from The Bengal Files

From Scorpio SUV to Royal Enfield bike: Nikki's parents gave huge dowry but in-laws wanted..., chilling details revealed

From Scorpio SUV to Royal Enfield bike: Nikki's parents gave huge dowry but...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...

Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger

OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

HomeViral

VIRAL

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's top 5 delicious modak, barfi recipes for this festive season

Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 with Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s top 5 festive recipes. From classic ukadiche modak to chocolate modak, anjeer barfi, almond barfi, and coconut barfi with a twist, enjoy delicious sweets that blend tradition with modern flavours for the perfect festive platter.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 24, 2025, 04:30 PM IST

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's top 5 delicious modak, barfi recipes for this festive season
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of India’s most loved festivals, celebrated with devotion, joy, and of course, sweets! Among the countless festive treats, modaks and barfis hold a special place as Lord Ganesha’s favourites. To make the celebrations extra delightful in 2025, renowned celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares his top five delicious recipes, blending tradition with a modern twist.

Classic ukadiche modak

Untitled-design-77

A Maharashtrian festive essential, this steamed modak is made with rice flour dough stuffed with coconut and jaggery filling. Chef Kapoor’s recipe ensures soft, melt-in-the-mouth modaks that perfectly capture the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Chocolate modak

Untitled-design-78

For those who love fusion desserts, the chocolate modak is a must-try. Rich cocoa blended with khoya and dry fruits creates a modern take on the traditional sweet, especially loved by kids.

Anjeer barfi

Untitled-design-80

Packed with natural sweetness, this fig-based barfi is both healthy and indulgent. Chef Kapoor layers it with pistachios and almonds, making it a guilt-free festive delight.

Almond barfi

Untitled-design-81

Known for its richness, almond (badam) barfi is a timeless favourite. Prepared with blanched almonds, ghee, and cardamom, this recipe adds a royal touch to the Ganesh Chaturthi sweet platter.

Coconut barfi with a twist

Untitled-design-82

While traditional coconut barfi is already popular, Chef Kapoor adds a creative twist by combining it with saffron and rose essence, giving it a fragrant and festive flavour.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s recipes showcase how traditional sweets can be reimagined to suit modern tastes while keeping the festive essence intact. Whether you prefer the authenticity of ukadiche modak or the richness of almond and anjeer barfi, these recipes are perfect to light up your Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 celebrations.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 Bollywood movies that captured true essence of Ganeshotsav with iconic, soulful scenes

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
This film, made for Rs 30 lakh, ran in theatres for over a year, was made with old songs, still became a superhit, movie was..., lead actors were..
This film, made for Rs 30 lakh, ran in theatres for over a year, was made with..
Bharatiya Antariksh Station: Launching India’s Future in Space Innovation
Bharatiya Antariksh Station: Launching India’s Future in Space Innovation
PM Modi makes BIG announcement, says India will have first homegrown semiconductor chip by...
PM Modi's BIG announcement: 1st made-in-India semiconductor chip by...
China's BIG statement against US' steep tariffs on India, says, '...the bully...'
China's BIG statement against US' steep tariffs on India, says, '...the bully...
Animal activists hold protest at Delhi's Rohini ABC centre over alleged cruelty to stray dogs, protestors demand...
Animal activists hold protest at Delhi's Rohini ABC centre over alleged cruelty
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE