Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's top 5 delicious modak, barfi recipes for this festive season

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of India’s most loved festivals, celebrated with devotion, joy, and of course, sweets! Among the countless festive treats, modaks and barfis hold a special place as Lord Ganesha’s favourites. To make the celebrations extra delightful in 2025, renowned celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares his top five delicious recipes, blending tradition with a modern twist.

Classic ukadiche modak

A Maharashtrian festive essential, this steamed modak is made with rice flour dough stuffed with coconut and jaggery filling. Chef Kapoor’s recipe ensures soft, melt-in-the-mouth modaks that perfectly capture the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Chocolate modak

For those who love fusion desserts, the chocolate modak is a must-try. Rich cocoa blended with khoya and dry fruits creates a modern take on the traditional sweet, especially loved by kids.

Anjeer barfi

Packed with natural sweetness, this fig-based barfi is both healthy and indulgent. Chef Kapoor layers it with pistachios and almonds, making it a guilt-free festive delight.

Almond barfi

Known for its richness, almond (badam) barfi is a timeless favourite. Prepared with blanched almonds, ghee, and cardamom, this recipe adds a royal touch to the Ganesh Chaturthi sweet platter.

Coconut barfi with a twist

While traditional coconut barfi is already popular, Chef Kapoor adds a creative twist by combining it with saffron and rose essence, giving it a fragrant and festive flavour.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s recipes showcase how traditional sweets can be reimagined to suit modern tastes while keeping the festive essence intact. Whether you prefer the authenticity of ukadiche modak or the richness of almond and anjeer barfi, these recipes are perfect to light up your Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 celebrations.

