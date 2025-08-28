Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 7 types of modak to offer Lord Ganesha as prasad

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are incomplete without Modak, Lord Ganesha’s favorite sweet. From traditional Ukadiche to modern Chocolate, Mawa, Dry Fruit, and Paneer versions, here are 7 types of Modak you can offer as prasad to bring devotion, joy, and festive sweetness.

Ganesh Chaturthi is incomplete without Modak, the sweet that is believed to be Lord Ganesha’s favourite. Traditionally made with rice flour and jaggery, Modak has evolved into many delicious variations over time. Each type not only delights the palate but also makes a divine prasad to offer during the festival. Here are seven types of Modak you can prepare or buy this Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ukadiche Modak

The classic Maharashtrian version, Ukadiche Modak, is steamed and filled with jaggery, grated coconut, and cardamom. Soft, delicate, and mildly sweet, this is considered the most traditional offering to Lord Ganesha.

Fried Modak

Unlike the steamed version, Fried Modak has a crispy outer shell made from wheat flour or maida. Stuffed with coconut and jaggery, it has a crunchy bite that makes it a festive favourite.

Chocolate Modak

A modern twist, Chocolate Modak blends cocoa or melted chocolate with the dough or filling. Loved by children, it combines tradition with contemporary taste.

Dry Fruit Modak

Packed with the goodness of almonds, cashews, pistachios, figs, and raisins, Dry Fruit Modak is both nutritious and flavorful. It’s a rich offering symbolising prosperity and abundance.

Mawa Modak

Prepared with khoya (mawa), sugar, and dry fruits, this melt-in-the-mouth version is rich, creamy, and indulgent. Mawa Modak is also popular as a festive gift.

Kesari Modak

Infused with saffron strands and sometimes garnished with edible silver leaf, Kesari Modak has a golden hue and a fragrant flavour that feels truly royal.

Paneer Modak

A healthier variation, Paneer Modak, is made with fresh cottage cheese and sugar. Soft, protein-rich, and mildly sweet, it makes for a light yet divine prasad.

From traditional Ukadiche Modak to modern chocolate and nutritious dry fruit variations, Modaks are more than sweets; they are a symbol of devotion and joy. Offering these seven varieties to Lord Ganesha not only pleases Him but also spreads happiness among family and friends.

