Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 7 types of modak to offer Lord Ganesha as prasad

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Palghar building collapse: 17 dead, rescue operation underway; builder arrested

After Bigg Boss 18, Shilpa Shirodkar turns greedy, evil, signs this pan-India film, says fans will be 'shocked, surprised'

As US tariffs kick in, ex-US diplomat blames 'unpredictable' American diplomacy for complicating India trade talks

'KISS Of Life...': Heart-Warming video of a turtle trying to pull back his fish friend in the water goes viral - WATCH

Bihar on high alert: Three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist enter state via Nepal border ahead of assembly elections

What may happen if India does not buy Russian oil? What may be price of crude? Will it affect Western world, including US?

Sonu Sood sells his luxurious apartment in Mumbai worth Rs 8 crore

Meet man behind India's favourite rum brand Old Monk, how an army Brigadier turned it into cult classic

Ajwain water vs Chia seeds water: Which morning drink is more beneficial for weight loss? Key differences explained

Meet woman, who is perfect example of 'beauty with brain', left social media to clear UPSC exam, later became IFS officer with AIR...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
After Bigg Boss 18, Shilpa Shirodkar turns greedy, evil, signs this pan-India film, says fans will be 'shocked, surprised'

After BB 18, Shilpa Shirodkar turns greedy, evil, signs this pan-India film

As US tariffs kick in, ex-US diplomat blames 'unpredictable' American diplomacy for complicating India trade talks

Ex-US diplomat blames 'unpredictable' American diplomacy for complicating...

What may happen if India does not buy Russian oil? What may be price of crude? Will it affect Western world, including US?

What may happen if India does not buy Russian oil? Will it hit US economy?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeViral

VIRAL

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 7 types of modak to offer Lord Ganesha as prasad

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are incomplete without Modak, Lord Ganesha’s favorite sweet. From traditional Ukadiche to modern Chocolate, Mawa, Dry Fruit, and Paneer versions, here are 7 types of Modak you can offer as prasad to bring devotion, joy, and festive sweetness.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 01:10 PM IST

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 7 types of modak to offer Lord Ganesha as prasad
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ganesh Chaturthi is incomplete without Modak, the sweet that is believed to be Lord Ganesha’s favourite. Traditionally made with rice flour and jaggery, Modak has evolved into many delicious variations over time. Each type not only delights the palate but also makes a divine prasad to offer during the festival. Here are seven types of Modak you can prepare or buy this Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ukadiche Modak

Untitled-design-2025-08-28-T120758-927

The classic Maharashtrian version, Ukadiche Modak, is steamed and filled with jaggery, grated coconut, and cardamom. Soft, delicate, and mildly sweet, this is considered the most traditional offering to Lord Ganesha.

Fried Modak

Untitled-design-2025-08-28-T120921-438

Unlike the steamed version, Fried Modak has a crispy outer shell made from wheat flour or maida. Stuffed with coconut and jaggery, it has a crunchy bite that makes it a festive favourite.

Chocolate Modak

Untitled-design-2025-08-28-T121024-007

A modern twist, Chocolate Modak blends cocoa or melted chocolate with the dough or filling. Loved by children, it combines tradition with contemporary taste.

Dry Fruit Modak

Untitled-design-2025-08-28-T121130-935

Packed with the goodness of almonds, cashews, pistachios, figs, and raisins, Dry Fruit Modak is both nutritious and flavorful. It’s a rich offering symbolising prosperity and abundance.

Mawa Modak

Untitled-design-2025-08-28-T121236-967

Prepared with khoya (mawa), sugar, and dry fruits, this melt-in-the-mouth version is rich, creamy, and indulgent. Mawa Modak is also popular as a festive gift.

Kesari Modak

Infused with saffron strands and sometimes garnished with edible silver leaf, Kesari Modak has a golden hue and a fragrant flavour that feels truly royal.

Paneer Modak

A healthier variation, Paneer Modak, is made with fresh cottage cheese and sugar. Soft, protein-rich, and mildly sweet, it makes for a light yet divine prasad.

From traditional Ukadiche Modak to modern chocolate and nutritious dry fruit variations, Modaks are more than sweets; they are a symbol of devotion and joy. Offering these seven varieties to Lord Ganesha not only pleases Him but also spreads happiness among family and friends.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 unique Ganesh idols around world that are must-visit this festive season

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Celebs look at Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Mrunal Thakur to Ananya Panday, who wore what this festive season
Celebs look at Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Mrunal Thakur to Ananya Panday, who wore w
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Top 10 wishes, WhatsApp messages, status to celebrate Ganpati Bappa
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Top 10 wishes, messages to celebrate Ganpati Bappa
After slamming Gautam Gambhir, ex-India star claims unfair treatment under former captain MS Dhoni, says 'He never liked...'
After slamming Gautam Gambhir, ex-India star claims unfair treatment under Dhoni
Jammu and Kashmir Cloudburst: Massive cloudburst in Doda district, over 3 dead
Jammu and Kashmir Cloudburst: Massive cloudburst in Doda district
Amid divorce rumours with Govinda, Sunita Ahuja bags maiden show as judge in Farah Khan's...
Amid divorce rumours with Govinda, Sunita Ahuja bags maiden show as judge in...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE