Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 7 types of modak to offer Lord Ganesha as prasad

Palghar building collapse: 17 dead, rescue operation underway; builder arrested
After Bigg Boss 18, Shilpa Shirodkar turns greedy, evil, signs this pan-India film, says fans will be 'shocked, surprised'
As US tariffs kick in, ex-US diplomat blames 'unpredictable' American diplomacy for complicating India trade talks
'KISS Of Life...': Heart-Warming video of a turtle trying to pull back his fish friend in the water goes viral - WATCH
Bihar on high alert: Three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist enter state via Nepal border ahead of assembly elections
What may happen if India does not buy Russian oil? What may be price of crude? Will it affect Western world, including US?
Sonu Sood sells his luxurious apartment in Mumbai worth Rs 8 crore
Meet man behind India's favourite rum brand Old Monk, how an army Brigadier turned it into cult classic
Ajwain water vs Chia seeds water: Which morning drink is more beneficial for weight loss? Key differences explained
Meet woman, who is perfect example of 'beauty with brain', left social media to clear UPSC exam, later became IFS officer with AIR...
VIRAL
Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are incomplete without Modak, Lord Ganesha’s favorite sweet. From traditional Ukadiche to modern Chocolate, Mawa, Dry Fruit, and Paneer versions, here are 7 types of Modak you can offer as prasad to bring devotion, joy, and festive sweetness.
Ganesh Chaturthi is incomplete without Modak, the sweet that is believed to be Lord Ganesha’s favourite. Traditionally made with rice flour and jaggery, Modak has evolved into many delicious variations over time. Each type not only delights the palate but also makes a divine prasad to offer during the festival. Here are seven types of Modak you can prepare or buy this Ganesh Chaturthi.
The classic Maharashtrian version, Ukadiche Modak, is steamed and filled with jaggery, grated coconut, and cardamom. Soft, delicate, and mildly sweet, this is considered the most traditional offering to Lord Ganesha.
Unlike the steamed version, Fried Modak has a crispy outer shell made from wheat flour or maida. Stuffed with coconut and jaggery, it has a crunchy bite that makes it a festive favourite.
A modern twist, Chocolate Modak blends cocoa or melted chocolate with the dough or filling. Loved by children, it combines tradition with contemporary taste.
Packed with the goodness of almonds, cashews, pistachios, figs, and raisins, Dry Fruit Modak is both nutritious and flavorful. It’s a rich offering symbolising prosperity and abundance.
Prepared with khoya (mawa), sugar, and dry fruits, this melt-in-the-mouth version is rich, creamy, and indulgent. Mawa Modak is also popular as a festive gift.
Infused with saffron strands and sometimes garnished with edible silver leaf, Kesari Modak has a golden hue and a fragrant flavour that feels truly royal.
A healthier variation, Paneer Modak, is made with fresh cottage cheese and sugar. Soft, protein-rich, and mildly sweet, it makes for a light yet divine prasad.
From traditional Ukadiche Modak to modern chocolate and nutritious dry fruit variations, Modaks are more than sweets; they are a symbol of devotion and joy. Offering these seven varieties to Lord Ganesha not only pleases Him but also spreads happiness among family and friends.
ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 unique Ganesh idols around world that are must-visit this festive season