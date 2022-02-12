Ganesh Acharya joins viral ‘Kacha Badam’ challenge – WATCH video

The now viral Bengali song – ‘Kacha Badam’ has won millions of hearts across the country. People have even started filming random dance videos. From teenagers to actors, everyone is showing their creativity by dancing to the tunes of the song.

Joining in the trend of this viral song is Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya. A video that was recently shared on Instagram shows him grooving to the song in great style. The exquisite dance routine shows him doing his signature cool vibes with interesting footwork. Some more people can be seen joining in the viral challenge in the video.

Ganesh shared the video on his Instagram account with the caption, “Trying to match ongoing trend in my style!!”.

Watch the video here:

An amazing fact about this song is that it is not sung by a professional artist, but a peanut seller. Bhuban Badyakar, a hard-working but skilled peanut seller from Birbhum, West Bengal, who has created this song as a marketing tool to promote his business.

The video initially went viral when two Bengali rappers came together with Badyakar to create a hooking tune. The official video has already gained over 50 million views on YouTube.

The viral song has now garnered attention of famous Haryanvi singer-actor Amit Dhull, who created a remix version of the song starring Indian TikTok star Nisha Bhatt.