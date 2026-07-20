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Gandhiji with 'khoon ke aansu' at CJP Parliament march: Man dressed up as Mahatma Gandhi steals spotlight; Watch video

Gandhiji with 'khoon ke aansu' at CJP Parliament march: Man dressed up as Mahatm

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Gandhiji with 'khoon ke aansu' at CJP Parliament march: Man dressed up as Mahatma Gandhi steals spotlight; Watch video

During the CJP's Parliament March, a man portraying Mahatma Gandhi walking in a crowd, holding a wooden staff in one hand and what looks like a book in the other, drew a lot of attention.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jul 20, 2026, 12:17 PM IST

Gandhiji with 'khoon ke aansu' at CJP Parliament march: Man dressed up as Mahatma Gandhi steals spotlight; Watch video
Gandhiji with 'khoon ke aansu' at CJP Parliament march: Man dressed up as Mahatma Gandhi steals spotlight; Watch video (Source:X)
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Hundreds of protesters have taken to the Delhi roads for the Cockroach Janata  Party-led 'Chalo Sansad' march to Parliament to showcase support and demand strict action against Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Among the crowd, a man dressed up as Mahatma Gandhi showed up with bloody tears, signalling the state of democracy, dissent, and public issues in the country.

Viral videos: Gandhi at CJP protest 

A man portraying Mahatma Gandhi walking in a crowd, holding a wooden staff in one hand and what looks like a book in the other, drew a lot of attention. People around him are filming on their phones, saying that 'Bapu is crying'. In the video, the man has his whole body painted in a light beige/khadi colour to look like a living statue. He’s bald, wearing round spectacles, and draped in a dhoti and shawl like Gandhi. The striking detail, which is red streaks painted under his eyes like "khoon ke aansu"(tears of blood), gives a pained expression.

Another video emerged on social media showing a man standing in front of the police shouting, 'Beat me... beat me and beat me more...' expressing anger while protesting against the education system.

A heartwarming video has also been circulating where physically challenged students are using sign language to express their support to the protest.

Clash at Jantar Mantar, Delhi police denies violence

Meanwhile, protesters had sporadic clashes with authorities, as more visuals emerged on social media. Even as security forces tried to hold the crowds at bay, CJP leaders appealed to protesters to demonstrate peacefully.

Amid reports on social media of tensions at Jantar Mantar, Delhi Police issued a statement on Monday pushing back against what it called coverage of "sporadic use of violence/detentions" of its handling of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest.

"Some segments from the media have mentioned sporadic use of violence/detentions at Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police. It is informed that no such incident has taken place and the protest is being handled professionally," the police statement on X said.It added, "All are requested not to fall prey to any rumour/misgivings, and to assist Delhi Police in maintaining peace and public order at and around the site."

Heavy security amid CJP's protest

The demonstration, which began at Jantar Mantar, led to significant traffic disruptions in the national capital as security personnel were deployed in large numbers to contain the surging crowd.

Several personnel from the Rapid Action Force are stationed nearby to address both the CJP protest march and the upcoming session.In a statement, Delhi Police said prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), corresponding to the erstwhile Section 144 of the CrPC, remain in force in the New Delhi district.According to the advisory, protest marches, processions, demonstrations and assemblies of five or more persons are prohibited, except at the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar with prior permission

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