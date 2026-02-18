T20 World Cup 2026: Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Tariq shine as Pakistan enter Super 8 with 102-run win over Namibia
Who is Bihar IAS Nilesh Ramchandra Deore? Why his chartered flight with family sparks controversy?
Toxic story leaked: Yash to play overlord of gangsters, 'savage action-thriller saga' set between 1940-1970 Goa, based on...
Who is Kenish Paliwal? Married in Haldiram’s family in lavish wedding featuring Shahid Kapoor, hanging cake; WATCH
PAK vs NAM: Sahibzada Farhan becomes second Pakistan batter to score T20 World Cup century
Ramadan 2026: Telangana government grants permission to all Muslim Government employees to leave offices early during holy month
Galgotias University professor Neha Singh fired? Her LinkedIn profile 'open to work' status goes viral
Seema Haider gives birth to baby again after 11 months, her sixth child, social media abuzz with jokes, comments
Mrunal Thakur on balancing career between Bollywood and South films: 'Not language, what matters to me is the emotion'
Ishan Kishan climbs to No. 8 in T20I rankings; Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy hold top spots; four Indian batters in top 10
VIRAL
The Galgotias University Neha Singh’s LinkedIn profile ‘open to work’ status has sparked online stir after her recent controversy potraying 'Chinese' RoboDog named "Orion" at the AI Impact Summit.
The Galgotias University is under fire for potraying 'Chinese' RoboDog named "Orion" at the AI Impact Summit. Professor Neha Singh is in the centre of this entire controversy, who allegedly claimed that a robot was an in-house innovation, but internet was quick to point out that the robot dog was actually a commercially available Chinese product. Assisstant professor Neha Singh clarified that it was 'one misinterpretation'. However, In the latest development, Neha Singh’s LinkedIn profile stated ‘open to work’, The Print reported.
Neha Singh is a faculty member in communications at the School of Management and not teaching, who issued a clarification on the controversy and said that, 'We have never claimed that it is ours, Indian, or Galgotian. Its main branding is still on it. The robot that had come for a particular task has gone there for the children's study, for the children's research and development. Our center, our campus -- it has gone into the children's lab. It was here for two days for projection; the projection has been completed.'