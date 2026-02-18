Galgotias University professor Neha Singh fired? Her LinkedIn profile 'open to work' status goes viral

The Galgotias University Neha Singh’s LinkedIn profile ‘open to work’ status has sparked online stir after her recent controversy potraying 'Chinese' RoboDog named "Orion" at the AI Impact Summit.

The Galgotias University is under fire for potraying 'Chinese' RoboDog named "Orion" at the AI Impact Summit. Professor Neha Singh is in the centre of this entire controversy, who allegedly claimed that a robot was an in-house innovation, but internet was quick to point out that the robot dog was actually a commercially available Chinese product. Assisstant professor Neha Singh clarified that it was 'one misinterpretation'. However, In the latest development, Neha Singh’s LinkedIn profile stated ‘open to work’, The Print reported.

Neha Singh is a faculty member in communications at the School of Management and not teaching, who issued a clarification on the controversy and said that, 'We have never claimed that it is ours, Indian, or Galgotian. Its main branding is still on it. The robot that had come for a particular task has gone there for the children's study, for the children's research and development. Our center, our campus -- it has gone into the children's lab. It was here for two days for projection; the projection has been completed.'