Giant Indian Cobra preys on 5-foot-long Russell's Viper, leaves netizens in awe

Headlines

Kriti Sanon’s Blue Butterfly Films has connection to Sushant Singh Rajput? Here’s what actress said

'I stand with my union and colleagues': Priyanka Chopra extends support to Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Rohit Sharma's angry gesture to teammate during Ind vs WI 1st Test goes viral, watch video

Lokesh Kanagaraj wraps up Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Leo: 'This journey has been very close to my heart'

What are yellow, orange, and red rain alerts? How to prepare when IMD issues weather warnings

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kriti Sanon’s Blue Butterfly Films has connection to Sushant Singh Rajput? Here’s what actress said

Rohit Sharma's angry gesture to teammate during Ind vs WI 1st Test goes viral, watch video

Lokesh Kanagaraj wraps up Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Leo: 'This journey has been very close to my heart'

AI imagines Hera Phera 3 as directed by Christopher Nolan

AI reimagines South stars as Vikings characters 

8 longest-running movie franchises

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

IRCTC Tour Package: Discover beauty of Ooty on a budget, check price details

PM Narendra Modi holds bilateral talks with Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal

Vivekananda Reddy murder case: CBI team reaches hospital in Kurnool to question YSRCP MP YS Anivash Reddy

West Bengal Panchayat Elections: Voting hit by violence; At least 9 killed as BJP, TMC trade charges

'I stand with my union and colleagues': Priyanka Chopra extends support to Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Kriti Sanon’s Blue Butterfly Films has connection to Sushant Singh Rajput? Here’s what actress said

Lokesh Kanagaraj wraps up Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Leo: 'This journey has been very close to my heart'

HomeViral

bollywood

Giant Indian Cobra preys on 5-foot-long Russell's Viper, leaves netizens in awe

This dangerous reptile was recently observed in Kalali, Vadodara, swallowing a five-foot Russell's viper in a viral video.

article-main
Latest News

Aayushi

Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 04:39 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Indian cobra is a huge, extremely poisonous snake that is one of India's "big four" snake species that causes the most snakebites. The big and stunning hood distinguishes this amazing reptile from others. This dangerous reptile was recently observed in Kalali, Vadodara, swallowing a five-foot Russell's viper in a viral video. Russell's viper, also one of India's major four snake species, appears to have lost in a brutal clash between two venomous snakes.

When a six-foot Indian cobra was discovered eating a huge five-foot viper, the Wildlife SOS team was called to Madhu Farm. Wildlife SOS is a non-profit organisation that saves and resettles wildlife across India. The cobra can be seen in the video using a unique method that helps snakes swallow prey much larger than their heads, such as a large mouse or, in this case, another giant snake.

The video was posted on the Wildlife SOS YouTube channel, and it has received over 40,000 views so far. Many netizens reacted to the video as one wrote, " Whoa one poisonous snake eating another." "Cobra is known as a snake eater," another person commented.

READ | Parent tweets about Indigo staff denying food to six year old child, airline apologises

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Not Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, this unknown film is Bollywood debut of Vijay Sethupathi

How to open SBI PPF account online, step-by-step guide

Guatemala adventure: Woman eats volcano-cooked pizza, video goes viral

Tamannaah Bhatia unites with John Abraham ‘for a very special role’ in Nikkhil Advani’s directorial, Vedaa: See post

Kaala Paani: Ashutosh Gowariker to make OTT debut — But not as a director or producer: Details inside

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

IRCTC Tour Package: Discover beauty of Ooty on a budget, check price details

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Meet Anushka Sen, 20-year-old actress who earns over Rs 5 lakh per month, has net worth of Rs 15 crore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE