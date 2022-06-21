Giant Indian Cobra preys on 5-foot-long Russell's Viper, leaves netizens in awe

This dangerous reptile was recently observed in Kalali, Vadodara, swallowing a five-foot Russell's viper in a viral video.

The Indian cobra is a huge, extremely poisonous snake that is one of India's "big four" snake species that causes the most snakebites. The big and stunning hood distinguishes this amazing reptile from others. This dangerous reptile was recently observed in Kalali, Vadodara, swallowing a five-foot Russell's viper in a viral video. Russell's viper, also one of India's major four snake species, appears to have lost in a brutal clash between two venomous snakes.

When a six-foot Indian cobra was discovered eating a huge five-foot viper, the Wildlife SOS team was called to Madhu Farm. Wildlife SOS is a non-profit organisation that saves and resettles wildlife across India. The cobra can be seen in the video using a unique method that helps snakes swallow prey much larger than their heads, such as a large mouse or, in this case, another giant snake.

The video was posted on the Wildlife SOS YouTube channel, and it has received over 40,000 views so far. Many netizens reacted to the video as one wrote, " Whoa one poisonous snake eating another." "Cobra is known as a snake eater," another person commented.

