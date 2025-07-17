'Future looks scary': Microsoft layoff story goes viral, Internet reacts, know shocking reason

'Don't play at all': India legend blasts Jasprit Bumrah, slams Gautam Gambhir-Ajit Agarkar's decision as 'unacceptable'
VIRAL
A viral Reddit post claims a Microsoft employee was laid off due to the company’s shift to an “AI-first” approach, sparking debate about AI replacing jobs.
A post on Reddit has gone viral after claiming that a Microsoft employee was recently laid off because of the company’s growing shift toward artificial intelligence. The post, shared by a Reddit user, has stirred up an online debate about whether AI is actually replacing human jobs, and if it will take away more jobs than it creates. According to the Redditor, his friend had worked at Microsoft for five years before suddenly receiving a calendar invite that led to an unexpected layoff. The user said there were no warnings or signs, and that the entire team was told the company is now adopting an “AI-first” work model. As part of this change, many regular developers were let go, with their roles being taken over by a smaller AI-focused team.
“AI’s impact feels way more real now,” the Redditor wrote, expressing concern about the speed and scale of these changes. He said his friend was shocked and angry, especially after hearing so much about how AI was supposed to create new opportunities rather than eliminate jobs. The post also questioned whether other people had seen similar things happening at their companies, or if there were actually any new jobs being created to replace the ones lost.
Online Reactions: Mixed Opinions on AI Layoffs
The Reddit post quickly sparked discussion, with many users sharing their own thoughts and experiences. Some agreed that companies are using AI as an excuse to cut costs. One user commented, “Your friend’s team probably survived last year’s layoffs, but now they’re using AI as a scapegoat. AI is just the latest trend, not the real reason.” Another said, “Sounds like an internal tools team. These teams often get cut first. Management probably wants to test whether AI tools can take over.” Others were more critical, saying companies are more focused on saving money and pleasing investors than truly innovating. “This is not about the future of work. It’s just about becoming leaner and cheaper,” one user added.
Some users did express concern over how real the AI shift is becoming. One said, “This is scary. I heard from a friend that a team working with Android Auto at Google also got laid off for similar AI-related reasons.” Despite differing views, many users agreed that AI isn’t yet smart enough to fully replace entire teams. “If AI was really ready to replace humans, the layoffs would have been more selective. Firing a whole team shows this is more about company restructuring than actual AI capability,” someone pointed out. While Microsoft has not confirmed any such layoffs officially, the viral post has opened a bigger conversation — are tech companies using AI to replace workers, or is it just another excuse in a cost-cutting game? For many, this case highlights a growing concern: As companies embrace automation, the real challenge may not be about whether AI works — but whether it works for everyone.