Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Furry surprise in airport: Stray dog on runway interrupts takeoff of Leh-Delhi GoAir flight, DGCA says this

In a not-so-rare incident, a stray dog running amok on the runway delayed the takeoff of a Delhi-bound GoAir flight from Leh, Ladakh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 10:50 AM IST

Furry surprise in airport: Stray dog on runway interrupts takeoff of Leh-Delhi GoAir flight, DGCA says this
File photo

In recent days, technical snags and airport issues are not so rare anymore, with many flight operations being interrupted due to internal issues of the aircraft. This time, a flight was not able to take off from the runway, but not because of a technical issue.

The airport in Ladakh got a furry surprise on the runway when a Delhi-bound flight was preparing to take off. A stray dog had wandered on the runway, causing the Leh-Delhi flight being operated by GoAir to delay its takeoff from the airport.

The flight (VT-WJJ) that was scheduled to take off from Leh (G8-226), was rejected the take-off, but had to reject the take-off due to a dog on the runway, the authorities said. Despite the uncanny nature of the incident, dogs or birds interrupting flight operations are not that rare.

The DGCA said, “GoAir aircraft VT-WJJ operating flight G8-226 (Leh - Delhi) was rejected take-off due to a dog on the runway.” The flight which was scheduled for 12 pm arrival, landed two hours delay at Delhi airport at 1:55 pm, as per ANI reports.

Meanwhile, after frequent engineering-related glitches were reported in several airlines, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) conducted several spot checks and advised that all aircraft at base and transit stations shall be released by certifying staff holding a license with appropriate authorization by their organization, said officials on Monday.

Over the last few months, a rise in the number of engineering-related and technical glitches in flights has been reported in India, causing a safety concern. The DGCA mentioned that there have been reports of increased engineering-related occurrences in scheduled airlines in recent times. 

However, several instances of technical snags and situational incidents have been reported from airports and flights, leading to delayed takeoffs or cancellation of flights.

On Saturday, an Air India Express aircraft while operating from Calicut to Dubai was diverted to Muscat after a burning smell was observed from one of the vents in the forward galley of the flight.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Giant sinkhole opens up in New York City, watch jaw-dropping viral video

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 396 answer: Here is the Wordle answer for July 20
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.