Furry surprise in airport: Stray dog on runway interrupts takeoff of Leh-Delhi GoAir flight, DGCA says this

File photo

In recent days, technical snags and airport issues are not so rare anymore, with many flight operations being interrupted due to internal issues of the aircraft. This time, a flight was not able to take off from the runway, but not because of a technical issue.

The airport in Ladakh got a furry surprise on the runway when a Delhi-bound flight was preparing to take off. A stray dog had wandered on the runway, causing the Leh-Delhi flight being operated by GoAir to delay its takeoff from the airport.

The flight (VT-WJJ) that was scheduled to take off from Leh (G8-226), was rejected the take-off, but had to reject the take-off due to a dog on the runway, the authorities said. Despite the uncanny nature of the incident, dogs or birds interrupting flight operations are not that rare.

The DGCA said, “GoAir aircraft VT-WJJ operating flight G8-226 (Leh - Delhi) was rejected take-off due to a dog on the runway.” The flight which was scheduled for 12 pm arrival, landed two hours delay at Delhi airport at 1:55 pm, as per ANI reports.

Meanwhile, after frequent engineering-related glitches were reported in several airlines, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) conducted several spot checks and advised that all aircraft at base and transit stations shall be released by certifying staff holding a license with appropriate authorization by their organization, said officials on Monday.

Over the last few months, a rise in the number of engineering-related and technical glitches in flights has been reported in India, causing a safety concern. The DGCA mentioned that there have been reports of increased engineering-related occurrences in scheduled airlines in recent times.

However, several instances of technical snags and situational incidents have been reported from airports and flights, leading to delayed takeoffs or cancellation of flights.

On Saturday, an Air India Express aircraft while operating from Calicut to Dubai was diverted to Muscat after a burning smell was observed from one of the vents in the forward galley of the flight.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Giant sinkhole opens up in New York City, watch jaw-dropping viral video