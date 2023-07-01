Furious bride hurls sweets and water glass at startled guests, reaction of groom is now a viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: The wedding season is a time of joyous celebrations, but it can also be accompanied by unexpected drama. Such was the case in a recent viral video shared on the popular Twitter page "Hasna Zaroori Hai," where a humorous incident unfolded during a wedding ceremony. The video captured the bride and groom at the center of attention, and their less-than-delighted expressions added an intriguing twist to the festivities.

In the video, the bride looked absolutely stunning in a vibrant red lehenga, while the groom appeared dashing in his well-fitted suit. Following the completion of their varmala ceremony, a significant moment in Indian weddings where the bride and groom exchange floral garlands, the couple found themselves on a grand stage surrounded by excited friends and relatives.

Trailer aisa hai to picture में kya kya hoga

As part of the age-old tradition, the groom attempted to feed a sweet to his bride, symbolizing the sweetness of their union. However, much to everyone's surprise, the bride declined the gesture. Instead, she swiftly took the sweet from the groom's hand and dramatically hurled it into the audience. The groom's expression instantly transformed into a mix of disappointment and confusion, intensifying the intrigue surrounding the situation.

The comical episode did not end there. In the next ritual, it was customary for the bride to offer water to the groom. However, to the amusement of onlookers, the groom, still visibly upset by the earlier incident, angrily refused to accept the glass. Mirroring the bride's actions, he mirrored her frustration by mimicking her gesture. This unexpected display of anger from the groom left everyone in awe, wondering what had caused such discord between the newlyweds on their special day.

As if the situation couldn't get any more entertaining, the bride, perhaps overwhelmed by the turn of events, impulsively threw the glass of water she held in her hand. The glass soared through the air, leaving the witnesses in utter astonishment. The video of this series of dramatic moments spread like wildfire across various social media platforms, captivating netizens far and wide.

The online community reacted with a mix of amusement, sympathy, and speculation. Comments flooded in, reflecting the range of emotions the video elicited. One user humorously remarked, "This isn't a wedding, it's a disaster!" Another user expressed their confusion, writing, "I can't understand why they got married... They won't even be able to stay together for 2 minutes."