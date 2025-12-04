FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Full Moon December 2025: Why the day is considered auspicious and how to manifest effectively

Discover why the Full Moon on December 4, 2025, is viewed as an auspicious time for spiritual practices, manifestation, abundance and emotional release.

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Dec 04, 2025, 02:58 PM IST

Full Moon December 2025: Why the day is considered auspicious and how to manifest effectively
Why the December 2025 Full Moon is considered auspicious

The Full Moon of December 4 takes place in Taurus, a sign often associated with stability, wealth, comfort, and material success. Taurus is ruled by Venus, the planet of love, beauty, and harmony, which adds softness and compassion to the emotional experience. At the same time, the Moon’s movement through Rohini Nakshatra enhances creativity, attraction, and manifestation potential. Jupiter’s transit in Punarvasu Nakshatra further supports new beginnings, spiritual growth, and renewal.

This astrological lineup is believed to create a powerful energetic gateway. People who follow spiritual practices see this night as an ideal opportunity to transform thoughts into reality, heal unfinished emotions, and invite positive change.

Spiritual practices you can try on this Full Moon

1. Observe a fast

Fasting on this Full Moon is considered a gesture of devotion toward lunar energy. It is believed that fasting helps individuals cleanse the mind and body by observing a fast.

2. Offer water in a silver glass

A common ritual includes filling a silver glass with water and offering it to the Moon while chanting lunar mantras or prayers. After offering, you drink the water mindfully, with the belief that it carries divine blessings and healing energy.

3. Sit under moonlight

Sitting beneath the Full Moon’s glow is believed to balance emotional energy. People meditate or simply spend time in silence, allowing moonlight to calm their thoughts.

4. Write down your desires

Another popular ritual includes writing down your desires 54 or 108 times on paper. This repetitive writing is believed to reinforce your intention and communicate with the subconscious mind.

5. Express gratitude

Completing rituals with gratitude keeps energy positive and grounded. Offerings such as milk, water or panchamrit are commonly used to show devotion to the Moon and seek blessings for fulfilment.

6. Recite affirmations

Affirmations are considered powerful tools during this Full Moon. They help shift mindset, remove self-doubt, and align thoughts with desired outcomes. 

