Full Moon December 2025: When, where to see rare cold supermoon TODAY, will it be visible in India?

The final full moon of 2025 arrives as a rare Cold Supermoon on December 4, coinciding with a lunar occultation of the Pleiades. Know visibility, timings, India view, and meaning.

December 2025 is closing the year with a celestial event, the final supermoon of 2025, a brilliant full moon known as the Cold Moon. On 4 December, this glowing spectacle will dominate the night sky, appearing larger and brighter than usual because it arrives as a supermoon, when the Moon reaches its closest point to Earth.

What is the Cold Moon?

The December full moon is traditionally called the Cold Moon, a name associated with the onset of winter. For centuries, this term has symbolised the season’s chilly nights and quiet landscapes. The Cold Moon usually rises early and shines with exceptional clarity, especially on long winter nights. Its cultural and historical association makes it one of the most recognised full moons of the year.

Why this Cold Moon is rare in 2025

This year’s December moon is special because it brings two phenomena together:

Supermoon: the Moon appears noticeably larger and brighter due to its proximity to Earth.

Lunar occultation: the Moon will glide across the Pleiades, a beautiful cluster of young, hot blue stars.

The Pleiades are usually seen as a faint blur in winter skies, but during the occultation, they will flicker at the Moon’s edges, creating a visually striking effect.

Best time to watch the Cold Supermoon

The perfect time to catch this celestial event is just after moonrise on 4 December, when the Moon appears largest and most dramatic due to the 'moon illusion,' a natural effect that exaggerates the Moon’s size near the horizon.

Peak brightness of the Cold Supermoon

The Cold Supermoon peaks on 4 December at 6:14 p.m. In India, the moment of peak illumination occurs at 4:44 a.m. on 5 December.