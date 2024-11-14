Popping sensation MT Pop made history as the first Vietnamese dancer to win the Red Bull Dance Your Style title, delivering an energetic performance to the Punjabi track ‘Mundian to Bach Ke’.

Vietnamese dance sensation MT Pop captivated audiences with his 'nagin' dance at the Red Bull Dance Your Style finale on Saturday, securing victory against French dancer Rubix and claiming the trophy. A video of his electrifying performance is rapidly going viral on social media, with millions lauding the Vietnamese performer for delivering “the most fun performance ever.”

Over 5,000 spectators flocked to Mumbai on Saturday to witness 16 dancers vie for the top prize at the Red Bull Dance Your Style finale. The event featured no judges; instead, dancers had to earn the crowd's approval to advance in the competition.

MT Pop received enthusiastic applause from the audience with his freestyle dance inspired by India's 'nagin' dance, commonly seen at wedding processions. Many viewers likened his moves to the carefree dancing of baraatis, remarking that his performance exuded “full baraat vibes.”

The crowd clearly showed their approval, cheering and applauding as the Vietnamese dancer lit up the stage. By the end of his performance, many from the audience rose to join him onstage.

Taking to the comment section a user wrote, “My mind is blown! I get goosebumps every time I watch this."

Another commented, “You literally can’t beat someone who has this much fun." “He totally respected a cultural dance type and showed how he could elaborate on it," a user on Instagram said. “The cobra move was wild," another comment read.