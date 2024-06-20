Fugitive Vijay Mallya's son Siddharth to get married, know what Junior Mallya does, how much is his wealth?

Siddharth Mallya, son of businessman Vijay Mallya, has announced his engagement to long-time girlfriend Jasmine.

Siddharth Mallya, known for his high-profile lifestyle and varied career ventures, has recently captured public attention not for controversies but for a personal milestone: his engagement to long-time girlfriend Jasmine. The couple, who have been dating for over a year, made their commitment official in October 2023, marking a new chapter in their relationship.

A Look into Siddharth Mallya's Life and Career

Siddharth Mallya has ventured into diverse fields beyond the shadow of his father, Vijay Mallya's, business empire. After completing his education, including a stint at Diageo as an assistant brand manager for Guinness, Siddharth took on the role of director at the Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL cricket team. His tenure saw innovative initiatives like the team's claim to carbon neutrality through fan engagement.

His entrepreneurial spirit led him to create "No Boundaries," an internet talk show in 2012, showcasing his versatility beyond the corporate world. Siddharth has also made strides in the fashion industry, having walked the runway for renowned designers and hosted his own YouTube show, "Sid Sessions," in recent years.

Siddharth Mallya's Net Worth and Financial Standing

Estimates suggest Siddharth Mallya's net worth hovers around $380 million as of 2023, a figure influenced by his ventures in business, entertainment, and modeling. Though not officially disclosed, this financial backdrop adds a layer to his public persona alongside his personal milestones.

Jasmine: A Glimpse into Siddharth's Fiancée

Jasmine, Siddharth Mallya's fiancée, brings her own dynamic to the relationship. Residing in the United States, she shares Siddharth's passion for exploration and adventure, evident in her vibrant social media presence. Her advocacy for causes like civilian rights and humanitarian law underscores her commitment beyond personal interests.

As Siddharth prepares to tie the knot with Jasmine, their upcoming wedding promises to be a blend of personal charm and public curiosity.