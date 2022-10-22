Search icon
Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya's 'Dhanteras' tweet sparks meme fest on social media

Netizens started sharing hilaarious reaction on the Vijay Mallya's tweet which sparked meme fest on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 11:38 PM IST

As the whole nation was celebrating the auspicious festival of Dhanteras for wealth and fortune, fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya took Twitter to wished everyone. Netizens started sharing hilaarious reaction on the Vijay Mallya's tweet which sparked meme fest on social media. 

Vijay Mallya, a wanted felonious businessman, left India in 2016 after he failed to repay the loans he took from banks. Mallya started to spiral into debt with the 2005 launch of Kingfisher Airlines, which also led to the downfall of several other of his companies. Netizens have discovered that Mallya has been tweeting on 'bank holidays' a lot lately. Here are some of the most hillarious memes shared on the social media

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

