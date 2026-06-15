FSSAI Crackdown: Why your supplements and vegan foods might be lawbreaking?

On Instagram, the regulator shared a list of food products that came under review after FSSAI flagged branding and claims that could breach food labelling rules.

Food labels and product claims help consumers decide what to eat. To improve transparency and stop deceptive marketing, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has sent notices to multiple food business operators for allegedly breaching the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

On Instagram, the regulator shared a list of food products that came under review after FSSAI flagged branding and claims that could breach food labelling rules. The caption read, "FSSAI has issued notices to several food business operators (FBOs) for violating provisions of the FSS Act, 2006 regarding misleading brand names, trade names, and product claims. FBOs are directed to strictly comply with the established labelling and display regulations to prevent consumer deception."

FSSAI flags “Zero Maida” products

A post by FSSAI on X called out products such as The Health Factory’s “Zero Maida” Whole Wheat Bread and “Zero Maida” Pizza Base. FSSAI said the brand names and related claims could mislead consumers and likely violated existing rules.

According to FSSAI, these brand names might create a false impression about the products’ nutritional value or health benefits. The authority also sent a notice to Neuherbs True Vitamin, saying "True Vitamin" is not defined or recognized under current regulations and may deceive consumers.

FSSAI has issued notices to several food business operators (FBOs) for violating provisions of the FSS Act, 2006 regarding misleading brand names, trade names, and product claims... (1)2 pic.twitter.com/CgSVspoQxS June 14, 2026

PLAN B Plant-Based Vegan also called out

FSSAI further flagged PLAN B Plant-Based Vegan, stating the name could make consumers think its products are certified vegan, even though the company lacks prior approval for vegan food endorsement on its FSSAI licence. Brands like Organic Wisdom, Shine Organic, Two Brothers Organic Farms, and World of Organic were also reviewed, with the regulator noting they did not have the required certifications and approvals to back their organic claims.

The regulator raid concerns over the use of health-focused branding on products such as Troovy’s “Healthy Mix Veggie Chips”, “Healthy Ragi Chips” and “Healthy Moong Dal Chips”, as well as brands like “Healthy Choice Healthy Food for Healthy Life Poha”; Emami’s “Healthy & Tasty”; “Health Aid”; and “Healthy Master” and “Vision to Serve Healthy”, according to the post.

FSSAI also raised issues with ingredient claims, sending a notice to Storia Juice Pomegranate. The regulator noted the branding might make consumers think the product is pure pomegranate juice, even though it only contains 4% pomegranate juice concentrate.