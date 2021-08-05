SHOCKING! Drunk passenger tied to seat with duct tape after allegedly groping flight attendants, watch video

In a bizarre incident on a flight, a drunk passenger was taped to a chair after he allegedly groped two flight attendants and punched another, all the while screaming that his parents were worth $2million, the Miami-Dade Police Department said in an arrest report. Berry was subdued with the help of other passengers and duct-taped to his seat, NBC reported.

The video footage showed 22-year-old Maxwell Berry from Ohio duct-taped to his seat on a Frontier flight from Philadelphia to Miami. Another video showed Berry shouting 'help me, help' while trying to free himself from the clutches of the duct tape.

After landing in Miami, the local police arrested Berry.

According to Forbes, Frontier Airlines said that an unruly passenger “made inappropriate physical contact with a flight attendant and subsequently physically assaulted another flight attendant,” forcing staff to restrain him. The airlines also said that the flight attendants involved in Berry’s case were “relieved of flying” and placed on paid leave while the incident is investigated.

(With Reuters input)