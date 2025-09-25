From World War 3 to natural disasters, alien contact: Baba Vanga's chilling prophecies for 2026 resurface

Popularly known as the 'Nostradamus of the Balkans', Baba Vanga is famous for her wild prophecies. From Princess Diana's death to the ghastly Covid-19 pandemic, which brought the world to its knees, Baba Vanga predicted it all.

And yet again, her prophecies for the year 2026 are making headlines. In the year 2025, we have witnessed several tragedies — from the Pahalgam attack, the India-Pakistan war, the Ahmedabad plane crash, to the Israel-Iran conflict — that actually made us contemplate if something is wrong in the stars. Now, some of Baba Vanga's chilling predictions have resurfaced.

A catastrophic natural disaster

According to the prediction, there will be a string of catastrophic natural disasters that could impact the whole world. She had predicted earthquakes, volcanoes, and climate change impacting parts of the world. According to LADbible, Vanga also predicted that around 7-8 percent of Earth’s landmass could be affected.

World War 3?

This one is wilder than ever! Baba Vanga is believed to have predicted World War 3 in 2026. According to her forecasts, the Chinese takeover of Taiwan and a direct confrontation between the US and Russia are likely to be the major factors behind the war. Amid the global tensions — given the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Israel and Palestine, tensions between the US and Russia over the Ukrainian invasion — this feels unsettling.

Alien contact

According to Baba Vanga's prophecies, there could be the first contact with extraterrestrial life in November 2026, as a giant spacecraft is likely to enter Earth's atmosphere. This comes as researchers like Harvard’s Avi Loeb have hinted at the possibility of artificial objects moving towards Earth.

AI takeover

AI is already dominating the world. As per the prediction, AI could take over humanity in the year 2026. And given the rapid progress of AI in almost every sector, this doesn't sound like a distant dream.