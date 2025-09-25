From World War 3 to natural disasters, alien contact: Baba Vanga's chilling prophecies for 2026 resurface

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Ratan Tata's TCS loses nearly Rs 80000 crore in just 5 days due to...; shares fall to Rs...

Salman Khan takes blame for his failed relationships, reveals reason behind breakups: 'Insecurity starts when...'

OTT Releases This Week: From Alice In Borderland to Janaawar on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, more

Ravichandran Ashwin signs historic deal with Sydney Thunder for BBL 2025-26, to play alongside former Pakistan captain

Dhadak 2 OTT release date: When, where to watch Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri-starrer romantic drama

Who is Agastya Goel? Indian-origin teen meets Donald Trump after winning Int'l Physics Olympiad, has connection to THIS Indian state

Beware Pakistan! India develops aerospace, defence ecosystem, HAL to manufacture 97 fighter jets for IAF

How to plan a 8-day trip to Vietnam to see temples, markets, and stay with locals

Disha Patel: "Adaptation to new realities requires constant professional development"

What is H3N2 flu, spreading across Delhi-NCR? Symptoms, diagnosis and treatment options

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ratan Tata's TCS loses nearly Rs 80000 crore in just 5 days due to...; shares fall to Rs...

Ratan Tata's TCS loses nearly Rs 80000 crore in just 5 days due to...

Salman Khan takes blame for his failed relationships, reveals reason behind breakups: 'Insecurity starts when...'

Salman Khan takes blame for his failed relationships, shares reason for breakups

OTT Releases This Week: From Alice In Borderland to Janaawar on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, more

OTT Releases This Week: From Alice In Borderland to Janaawar on Netflix, more

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeViral

VIRAL

From World War 3 to natural disasters, alien contact: Baba Vanga's chilling prophecies for 2026 resurface

Popularly known as the 'Nostradamus of the Balkans', Baba Vanga is famous for her wild prophecies. From Princess Diana's death to the ghastly Covid-19 pandemic, which brought the world to its knees, Baba Vanga predicted it all.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 25, 2025, 03:39 PM IST

From World War 3 to natural disasters, alien contact: Baba Vanga's chilling prophecies for 2026 resurface
Representative Image
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Popularly known as the 'Nostradamus of the Balkans', Baba Vanga is famous for her wild prophecies. From Princess Diana's death to the ghastly Covid-19 pandemic, which brought the world to its knees, Baba Vanga predicted it all. Although the Bulgarian mystic died in 1996, her predictions resurface from time to time. 

And yet again, her prophecies for the year 2026 are making headlines. In the year 2025, we have witnessed several tragedies — from the Pahalgam attack, the India-Pakistan war, the Ahmedabad plane crash, to the Israel-Iran conflict — that actually made us contemplate if something is wrong in the stars. Now, some of Baba Vanga's chilling predictions have resurfaced. 

A catastrophic natural disaster

According to the prediction, there will be a string of catastrophic natural disasters that could impact the whole world. She had predicted earthquakes, volcanoes, and climate change impacting parts of the world. According to LADbible, Vanga also predicted that around 7-8 percent of Earth’s landmass could be affected. 

World War 3?

This one is wilder than ever! Baba Vanga is believed to have predicted World War 3 in 2026. According to her forecasts, the Chinese takeover of Taiwan and a direct confrontation between the US and Russia are likely to be the major factors behind the war. Amid the global tensions — given the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Israel and Palestine, tensions between the US and Russia over the Ukrainian invasion — this feels unsettling. 

Alien contact

According to Baba Vanga's prophecies, there could be the first contact with extraterrestrial life in November 2026, as a giant spacecraft is likely to enter Earth's atmosphere. This comes as researchers like Harvard’s Avi Loeb have hinted at the possibility of artificial objects moving towards Earth. 

AI takeover 

AI is already dominating the world. As per the prediction, AI could take over humanity in the year 2026. And given the rapid progress of AI in almost every sector, this doesn't sound like a distant dream. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
From World War 3 to natural disasters, alien contact: Baba Vanga's chilling prophecies for 2026 resurface
Baba Vanga's chilling prophecies for 2026 resurface
Delhi High Court slams Sunjay Kapur's widow Priya Sachdev after she makes an appeal to list his assets privately: 'Karisma Kapoor's children have the right to...'
Delhi High Court slams Sunjay Kapur's widow Priya Sachdev for this reason
What is H3N2 flu, spreading across Delhi-NCR? Symptoms, diagnosis and treatment options
What is H3N2 flu, spreading across Delhi-NCR? Symptoms, diagnosis and treatment
Dhadak 2 OTT release date: When, where to watch Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri-starrer romantic drama
Dhadak 2 OTT release date: When, where to watch Siddhant, Triptii film
Delhi Ashram Baba harassed female students, installed camera in hostel, threatened them with..., then got exposed by an IAF letter
Delhi Ashram Baba harassed female students, installed camera in hostel
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE