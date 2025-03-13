An American woman, who has been residing in India for nearly four years, listed ten things she wishes were available in America. In a now-viral clip on Instagram, the woman, Kristen Fischer, shared ten things she discovered in India which she believes the US has not provided for.

Digital IDs and UPIs top her list. What follows is India's auto and rickshaw services with convenient and cheap fares. Moreover, the easy accessibility to doctors and medicines is a plus point.

Here are ten things she listed:

1. Digital IDs and digital payments through UPI makes so much sense and simplifies everything. I can go out with only my phone and that is enough. I think Unified Payment Interface (UPI) is something the whole world should adopt.

2. Autos and Rickshaws are everywhere in India. They are cheap, fast, and a very convenient way to get around. I use Rickshaws every day and don't have to worry about driving or parking.

3. Doctors are very easy to find in India. Most of the time no appointments are necessary and no prescriptions are needed for medication. In America, you have to make an appointment weeks or even months ahead of time to see a doctor.

4. Delhi has free government waste removal and it is great. I love hearing the musical trash truck come around and everyone throws their garbage in. We had to pay a lot for trash service in America.

5. It is so convenient to hire skilled labor in India and have help. In America, if you need something done you have to figure out how to do it yourself because it is just so expensive to hire people.

6. I love that India has so many vegetarian options. Many restaurants are vegetarian only and others have at least half the menu with Veg options. It is so different than the USA where the options are few to none.

7. It is true that there is no junk mail in India and it is great. It is so much less wasteful than the USA which gets junk mail daily.

8. Coming to India was the first time I ever had a doctor prescribe a Probiotic to take alongside an Antibiotic. It makes sense to me to take those two together to save the gut.

9. MRP, or maximum retail price, is super convenient in India. You can know what something will cost no matter where you go, and that price is printed onto the product label. In America, people can charge whatever they want for products and is never printed on the label.

10. Delivery apps are one of the most convenient things about being in India. There are dozens of apps that will deliver virtually anything to your door in minutes. Yes, you read that right, minutes!

Here's how netizens reacted

"Presenting India better than Diplomats", an user wrote.

Another user commented, "Glad you appreciate these gems which we take for granted in India".