Anaya Bangar, daughter of ex-cricketer Sanjay Bangar, bravely opened up about her transgender journey, cricket dreams, and facing harassment after transitioning.

Anaya Bangar, a left-handed batter and daughter of former Indian cricketer and coach Sanjay Bangar, has always loved cricket. Inspired by her father, she grew up wanting to represent India on the field. She began her cricket journey at a young age and played for reputed clubs like Islam Gymkhana in Mumbai and Hinckley Cricket Club in Leicestershire, England. Over the years, she shared the field with now well-known cricketers like Sarfaraz Khan and Yashasvi Jaiswal during her early playing days.

However, beyond the cricket field, Anaya's personal journey has been equally powerful and emotional. She was earlier known as Aryan and came out as a transgender woman after undergoing hormone replacement therapy and gender-reaffirming surgery. In a recent candid interview, Anaya opened up about the emotional and mental struggles she faced throughout her life, especially in the cricketing world.

Anaya shared that she first realised something was different when she was just eight or nine years old. She knew she was in the wrong gender, but due to fear, insecurity, and the toxic masculinity often present in the cricket circuit, she chose to hide her true identity for a long time. Despite this, she continued to work hard and perform well on the field.

But after her gender transformation, new challenges began. In November 2023, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that transgender athletes would not be allowed to play in women's cricket. The decision left Anaya heartbroken. She took to Instagram to express her disappointment, calling the ruling unfair and emotionally painful.

In the interview, she also revealed disturbing incidents of harassment. Anaya said that while there was some support, a few male cricketers misused her openness. “Some players randomly sent me nude pictures. One person used to verbally abuse others in public, then sit beside me and ask for my photos,” she shared.

Currently living in Manchester, Anaya remains active on social media and continues to speak up for inclusion and dignity in sports. Her story reflects immense courage and sheds light on the struggles many transgender athletes face — both on and off the field.