From toy cars to Formula dreams: How world’s youngest licensed racer, 9-year-old Arshi Gupta, joined F1 Academy

Nine-year-old Arshi Gupta became the youngest driver ever to be selected for the F1 Academy programme who at the age of seven had become world’s youngest driver to receive a racing licence. Her name has been recorded in the India Book of Records.

At an age when children love nothing more than cartoons and games, at 7 Arshi Gupta had become world’s youngest driver to receive a racing licence as her craze goes beyond childish games and aims for speed. With the license her name has been recorded in the India Book of Records. “When she was young, maybe 3 or 4 years old, we noticed that she liked speed and she had decent control over it,” her father Anchit Gupta told TimesofIndia.com during an exclusive interaction. “When she was with her toy cars or tricycles driving around our home, we noticed that she had good control, and she had speed that she loved.”

Love and control over speed have made her enter the world of motorsports. Arshi, who has now turned 9, last week became the youngest driver ever to be selected for the F1 Academy Discover Your Drive (DYD) programme, a global initiative designed to identify and support young female racing talent.

How did Arshi start racing?

Her father Anchit, a Formula 1 fan, had never imagined pursuing the sport himself but saw something unique in his daughter’s spirits. His search for a place which can expose his daughter to the racing environment led him to a small karting track in Gurgaon owned by former Formula 4 racer Rohit Khanna. “She started going there every week, and she became one of the fastest on that track in that five-month period,” Anchit recalled.

Khanna suggested she must experience professional racing conditions. By late 2023, Arshi was already enrolled in a programme with a professional racing team. “Rohit told me that he’s taking his team for a testing programme to Bangalore, and he would like Arshi to join the team and just experience professional cars and see if she likes it or not. So that’s how it started,” Anchit added.

“The biggest challenge has been the fact that there really is no motorsports ecosystem in North India. Even if you go to Bangalore, Chennai, the ecosystem is nothing compared to what we see in the UAE or in Europe or in the UK,” Anchit said.

As India has only one professional karting track, Arshi and her family had to travel from Delhi to Bangalore just for practice which felt like traveling to another country. So, the family decided to settle in UAE, home to various premier racing car racing fields, for the period between October 2024 and February 2025 competing in the IAME Series and Rotax Max Challenge.

Climbing up the ladder

Last year in January, Arshi claimed her maiden podium and consistently finished in the top ten against experienced international competitors. “That gave us confidence. So, we spoke to different people in the industry, and we were informed that training in the UK is the best. The UK has some of the best drivers in the world,” Anchit added.

Arshi then received seven weeks of training in Britain and returned to India to compete in the National Karting Championship which she won. This victory made her the only female national karting champion in Asia and the youngest champion across in both boys and girls categories.

In January this year, details of Arshi’s racing trainings and achievements were submitted to the F1 Academy selection panel which selected her. And now she is the only Indian karting licence holder in the cohort.