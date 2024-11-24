The video showcased a remarkable shift in bride's emotions, beginning with her in tears as she cried to the Bhojpuri song "Angana Mein Saiyaan Swimming Pool Banvaih."

A recent viral video captured a surprising 'bidaai' moment when bride Khushi transitioned from an emotional farewell to dancing shortly after hugging her family. In the video, she was seen hugging her mother and sister-in-law in a heartfelt moment before her 'bidaai.' However, just moments later, her emotions shifted dramatically as she began to dance.

The video showcased a remarkable shift in Khushi's emotions, beginning with her in tears as she cried to the Bhojpuri song "Angana Mein Saiyaan Swimming Pool Banvaih." However, as the music picked pace, she shook off her sadness and began dancing energetically, surprising those around her. Reactions varied, with some women laughing while others watched in silence, seemingly bewildered by the bride's abrupt change in mood and behavior.

Towards the end of the video, the initial confusion gave way to smiles, and the atmosphere transformed into one of joy. The now-viral video was shared by the Instagram handle @dream_girl_khushiii_. It is believed that Khushi herself has been featured in that video.

Khushi enjoys a significant online following of over 1.16 lakh, although it remains uncertain whether the video is from her real wedding or a staged performance for entertainment. The video has captivated audiences, gaining over 2.5 lakh views. It has also received more than 6.32 lakh likes and over 2.8 lakh shares, along with thousands of comments.

In a humorous comment on the post, a user named Priyam Singh said that it appeared Khushi had married her "favourite boy." Meanwhile, another user joked that the "baraatis" (wedding guests) might flee in search of viral content. However, some viewers were less enthusiastic about her dancing.

One user advised Khushi to take dance classes before creating reels, while another commenter questioned her behavior, implying she might have been unwell. Additionally, some critics described her dance as a poor attempt that "defamed" wedding traditions.