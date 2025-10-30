From supermoon to meteor showers: 10 stunning night sky events you can't miss this November 2025
November 2025 brings 10 must-see sky events, including meteor showers, a supermoon and bright planetary views.
November is a treat for skywatchers! From dazzling meteor showers to a glowing supermoon, the night sky this month will offer several breathtaking moments. Here are 10 must-see celestial events to enjoy this November:
The smallest planet, Mercury, reaches its highest point in the evening sky. Look west after sunset, it’ll shine brightly near the horizon.
This minor meteor shower will light up the sky with slow, bright fireballs. Best viewed after midnight in dark areas.
November’s full moon will also be a supermoon, appearing slightly larger and brighter than usual.
Watch the Moon glide close to the Pleiades star cluster, also known as the 'Seven Sisters.' A stunning sight through binoculars!
Another Taurid shower follows! Expect a few bright meteors streaking through the night sky.
The famous Leonids return with around 10-15 meteors per hour. A thin crescent moon means darker skies for viewing.
This new moon occurs when the Moon is farthest from Earth, making the night sky extra dark, perfect for stargazing.
Uranus will be directly opposite the Sun and at its brightest. Use binoculars or a telescope to spot its faint blue-green hue.
The Hyades, forming a V-shape in Taurus, shines beautifully in the late-night sky.
Throughout the month, Orion, Taurus and Gemini return, marking the arrival of the winter sky show.
Grab a blanket, find a dark spot and enjoy the November sky spectacle.