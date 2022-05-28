From 'Shaktiman' to jail: 3 Ghaziabad residents arrested in Noida over viral stunt video

Noida Sector 63 police station arrested the man along with two of his associates who shot the stunt and posted it on social media.

New Delhi: The Noida police have arrested three residents of Ghaziabad for performing dangerous stunts on motorcycles. The Sector 63 police took the action after a video of them performing stunts went viral.

The video was shot on May 26. It shows a youth laying down on his belly on the seat of a motorcycle. The background note of the popular superhero show, Shaktiman, can be heard as the man puts his life in danger. Since the video was shot on a public road, the man also puts the lives of others in jeopardy.

Taking cognizance of the incident, the Sector 63 police station arrested the man along with two of his associates who shot the stunt and posted it on social media. All the three motorcycles used in the episode were impounded.

The accused are residents of Ghaziabad's Bahrampur and were arrested near Noida Sector 63's SJM hospital. They have been identified as Vikas, Anil and Mehak.

बाइक पर खतरनाक स्टंट करने वाले युवक विकास तथा वीडियो बनाने वाले उसके 02 साथियों (गौरव, सूरज) को थाना सेक्टर-63 नोएडा पुलिस द्वारा गिरफ्तार कर स्टंट में प्रयुक्त बाइक को सीज किया गया।#UPPolice pic.twitter.com/d94nvcfK01 — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) May 28, 2022

On May 25, the Noida police arrested an 18-year-old man for performing stunts on his SUV.

With inputs from PTI