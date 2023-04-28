From selling pani-puri to roaring in IPL: Meet Yashashvi Jaiswal, Rajasthan Royal's miracle man

screengrab

New Delhi: Players who can handle pressure in high-pressure situations make an immediate impression on sports fans. In a cricket-crazed country like India, millions of young cricketers dream of playing on the largest stage. Few people get the chance. Those who do frequently fall short of expectations. With so much talent available, making a name for yourself among Indian cricket fans is a difficult undertaking. However, Yashasvi Jaiswal, who used to survive by selling paani-puris on the streets of Mumbai, proved what champions are made of in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2023.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in phenomenal run-scoring form in recent years, earning a name for himself on both the home and international circuits. In his IPL career, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener has scored 851 runs at a strike rate of 139 and an average of 27.45. After being backed by the franchise, he is finally beginning to put together a regular run of performances for them and proving his worth on the largest platform.

On Thursday, Jaiswal once again showed his enormous talent, scoring a spectacular half-century to help Rajasthan Royals win by 32 runs over Chennai Super Kings, propelling them to the top of the IPL standings. Jaiswal's 77 from 43 balls was his tournament-leading third fifty.

Jaiswal and his love for cricket

Jaiswal made his debut in cricket in 2018 when, at the age of 17, he hammered a double century in a youth one-day tournament. Jaiswal comes from a modest family and even sold pani puri and fruits outside Azad Maidan in Mumbai to earn a living, even sleeping on an empty stomach. Jaiswal, who was born in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi village, travelled to Mumbai at the age of 11 to pursue his goal of being a cricketer.

Jaiswal, who lived in tents during his training years, has overcome enormous obstacles in his life to reach the top. He was one of the stories of India's Under-19 World Cup 2020 campaign, and very few people are aware of what he has overcome. Jaiswal's career took off after coach Jwala Singh recognised him at Azad Maidan.



In the U-19 World Cup, Jaiswal scored 400 runs, including one century and four fifties. Jaiswal was named the 'Player of the Tournament' for his outstanding performance throughout the tournament. Rajasthan Royals signed Jaiswal for INR 2.4 crore. Jaiswal was retained by the Royals for the following season, and under new skipper Sanju Samson, he had more opportunity to exhibit his talent, and the young cricketer wowed everyone with his magnificent strokeplay and intent whether against pace or spin.