From selling pani-puri to fastest IPL half century: Inspiring journey of RR's miracle man Yashashvi Jaiswal

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 12, 2023, 11:39 AM IST

New Delhi: Yashasvi Jaiswal stunned the cricket world with a spectacular display of big-hitting for Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2023 encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday, May 11. Against KKR, the elegant left-handed opener racked up a fifty off just 13 balls, which is the second-fastest T20 fifty ever. The southpaw is second in this league's top run scorers, trailing only RCB skipper Faf du Plessis by one run. The RCB skipper has scored 576 runs, while Jaiswal currently has 575 runs.

Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a 13-ball fifty, the fastest in IPL history, before hammering the KKR spinners in a magnificent exhibition of big-hitting at Eden Gardens. RR chased down a 150-run target in 13.1 overs thanks to Jaiswal's innings, which pleased even Virat Kohli. After Sanju Samson contributed with a 29-ball 48 not out, Jaiswal missed to score his second century of the IPL 2023 because RR did not have enough runs to chase.

Amid this, now an old interview of him talking to commentator Aakash Chopra is gaining traction on social media. In the video, Jaiswal can be talking about his struggle and hard work. Watch the clip here:

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in phenomenal run-scoring form in recent years, earning a name for himself on both the home and international circuits. In his IPL career, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener has scored 851 runs at a strike rate of 139 and an average of 27.45. After being backed by the franchise, he is finally beginning to put together a regular run of performances for them and proving his worth on the largest platform.

Jaiswal and his love for cricket 

Jaiswal made his debut in cricket in 2018 when, at the age of 17, he hammered a double century in a youth one-day tournament. Jaiswal comes from a modest family and even sold pani puri and fruits outside Azad Maidan in Mumbai to earn a living, even sleeping on an empty stomach. Jaiswal, who was born in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi village, travelled to Mumbai at the age of 11 to pursue his goal of being a cricketer.

Jaiswal, who lived in tents during his training years, has overcome enormous obstacles in his life to reach the top. He was one of the stories of India's Under-19 World Cup 2020 campaign, and very few people are aware of what he has overcome. Jaiswal's career took off after coach Jwala Singh recognised him at Azad Maidan.

In the U-19 World Cup, Jaiswal scored 400 runs, including one century and four fifties. Jaiswal was named the 'Player of the Tournament' for his outstanding performance throughout the tournament. Rajasthan Royals signed Jaiswal for INR 2.4 crore. Jaiswal was retained by the Royals for the following season, and under new skipper Sanju Samson, he had more opportunity to exhibit his talent, and the young cricketer wowed everyone with his magnificent strokeplay and intent whether against pace or spin.

 

