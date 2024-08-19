Twitter
Viral

From Scorching Sun to Frigid Shade: How ISS stays cozy

The outside of the International Space Station (ISS) can get extremely hot, up to 250°F (121°C) in the sun, and very cold, down to -250°F (-157°C) in the shade.

Latest News

Girish Linganna

Updated : Aug 19, 2024, 11:51 AM IST

From Scorching Sun to Frigid Shade: How ISS stays cozy
Inside the International Space Station, the temperature is around 72 degrees Fahrenheit (22 degrees Celsius). The crew can adjust the temperature anywhere between 65 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit (18 to 26 degrees Celsius).

The outside of the International Space Station (ISS) can get extremely hot, up to 250°F (121°C) in the sun, and very cold, down to -250°F (-157°C) in the shade. Inside, there are many things that produce heat, like people, laptops, and various machines. To keep the ISS at a safe temperature, complex systems work hard to move this heat outside, where it can be released into space.

To keep parts of the ISS warm, simple electrical heater pads are used. These pads have wires running back and forth inside them. The process is straightforward and helps maintain the necessary warmth.That wire is connected to a power source, allowing electricity to travel through it. The circuit has resistance, which causes heat to build up. As the wire heats up, the heating pad warms up too, making the surface it’s on feel warm as well. A thermostat checks the temperature around it and uses that temperature reading to turn the heating pad's electrical circuit on and off. There are lots of these pads all over the vehicle.

Using these heating pads is important to keep the vehicle's shell warm. If the temperature goes below the dew point, moisture will form on the surface. This water buildup can cause issues with electrical systems and helps the growth of microorganisms.

(The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)

