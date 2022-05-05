From schizophrenia to body double: 5 rumours about Vladimir Putin amid Russia-Ukraine war

File photo

As the war between Russia and Ukraine has entered its third month, the destruction in several Ukrainian cities has reached a new level. In the midst of the growing conflict, rumour has it that Russian President Vladimir Putin will be giving up his command temporarily.

According to several media reports, an anonymous official from the Kremlin has claimed that Putin is all set for cancer surgery, and will be temporarily handing over his command to another top official. this comes as the conflict has reached a more complex stage, with fewer hopes of peace talks between the two countries.

Though several reports have made these claims, there is no official confirmation of Vladimir Putin’s health status. As the war continues to rage on, here are some of the most popular rumours about Putin during the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Cancer surgery

The New York Post, citing a Telegram channel in Russia, reported that President Vladimir Putin has been asked to undergo surgery for abdominal cancer, which is reportedly taking a massive toll on his health. The surgery might also render him incapacitated for a few days, it was reported.

Schizophrenia and paranoia

According to media reports, Putin is also suffering from early-stage dementia and schizophrenia and remains driven to paranoia over fears of betrayal and traitors in the government. The Mirror quoted an ex-KGB officer as saying, “He sees literally everyone, including those inside the Russian security services and even his close inner circle to be traitors.”

Putin using body double

Many rumours on social media and news platforms also claim that Vladimir Putin is using a body double for all public appearances and Kremlin meetings, as he fears that his military will stage a coup and assassinate him after he fired eight generals for failing to capture Ukraine.

Cosmetic surgery

Many international media houses have also claimed that Putin has “gone under the knife” and has gotten cosmetic surgery done. Some doctors have come forward to say that his appearance has changed, most likely due to cheek fillers.

Putin to hand over command to ex-KGB spymaster

While Putin remains subdued due to his cancer surgery, he will reportedly nominate hardline former FSB chief Nikolai Patrushev to take temporary control of the invasion while he is under the knife, a Kremlin insider has claimed.

