VIRAL

From Rs 26 lakh to Rs 70 lakh: Techie shares about big salary jump without IIT or MBA, post goes viral

Software engineer Saurabh Yadav’s viral tweet reveals how he increased his salary from Rs 26 LPA to Rs 70 LPA in two job switches without an IIT or MBA degree, inspiring many online.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 04, 2025, 08:54 PM IST

A software engineer’s post on X (formerly Twitter) has gone viral after he revealed how his annual salary jumped from Rs 26 lakh to Rs 70 lakh in just two job changes – and all without an IIT degree or an MBA.

In his post, Saurabh Yadav explained that his success came through “just hard work.” He wrote:
“First job: 26 LPA, Second: 28 LPA, Third: 70 LPA. No IIT. No MBA. Just worked hard.”

 

 

The tweet, shared on 3 August 2025, quickly attracted attention online. It has now crossed more than 2 million views and received hundreds of comments. Many users said they felt encouraged by his journey, especially those from non-IIT and non-MBA backgrounds who often worry about limited opportunities in the job market.

Breaking Stereotypes
Yadav’s story challenges the common belief that only graduates from top institutes such as IITs, or those with expensive management degrees, can achieve high-paying jobs in India’s tech industry. His career path shows that skills, consistent performance, and smart career moves can also lead to rapid growth. He shared that his first job paid him Rs 26 lakh per year. After switching jobs for the first time, his salary increased slightly to Rs 28 lakh. However, it was his second job change that brought the big jump, taking him straight to a Rs 70 lakh annual package.

Reactions From the Public
The post sparked a mix of curiosity and admiration. Many people wanted to know the kind of work he did, the skills that helped him grow, and how he negotiated such offers. Some responses were light-hearted. One user, Shishir Srivastav, joked, “My first job was 1.8 LPA. Beat that!” Another user, Rahul Basu, wrote, “Currently, my package is 1 crore per annum. It’s just peanuts for me.” Others were more supportive. User Shivangi Singh commented, “Good luck for your future endeavours! These are big achievements.” Several people also shared their own career journeys, saying that Yadav’s post had given them hope. For many, it was a reminder that success is not always about where you study – but about what you do after you start working.

