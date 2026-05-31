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From Rs 19 LPA govt job to resignation: Haryana man's story goes viral

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From Rs 19 LPA govt job to resignation: Haryana man's story goes viral

A Haryana man's decision to quit a government job paying Rs 19 lakh per annum after just two years has sparked widespread discussion online. Know the whole story here.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 31, 2026, 09:32 PM IST

From Rs 19 LPA govt job to resignation: Haryana man's story goes viral
A man from Haryana quit his high-paying govt job for long-term growth (AI-Generated)
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For many youngsters in India, getting a government job after college is still a dream which only a handful of people manage to achieve. However, there is one man from Haryana who left his government job after two years of service. Yes, you read it right! A 25-year-old man from Kaithal in Haryana, Sourabh Mittal, left his Rs 19 lakh per annum job at Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) two years after joining the PSU.

 

Sourabh is a graduate from NIT Kurukshetra and got the job at BPCL through campus placement when he was just 22 years old.

 

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Sourabh said, ''My dad especially wanted me to work in a government setup. Hence, I grabbed the opportunity when it landed. When I got selected, I was genuinely overjoyed. At 22, landing a job at one of India’s largest PSUs with a strong salary package felt like a dream. My parents were proud. My extended family was happy.''

 

Sourabh reveals real reason behind quitting high-paying job

 

Sourabh also revealed the reason behind his 'difficult' decision. ''The decision was difficult, but it felt necessary for my long-term growth. There was a quiet realisation that happened gradually. I remember sitting at my desk one day thinking about where I wanted to be in five years — and the honest answer didn’t align with the path I was on. The working conditions in my posting were challenging — basic facilities were lacking — and I found myself wondering if I was building the future I actually wanted. That clarity pushed me to make the decision,'' he added.

 

Elaborating about the challenges at the job, he further said, ''Basic facilities that one takes for granted in urban workplaces were not always available. The work environment was challenging in ways I hadn’t anticipated. Beyond the physical conditions, the pace of learning in a large legacy organisation felt slower than what I needed at that stage of my career. I wanted to be in environments where I could experiment, fail fast, and learn quickly.''

 

How Sourabh's family reacted to his decision?

 

In Indian society, quitting a government job is not common, as getting one requires real effort. ''Leaving a stable government job is not a small decision in India — especially from a middle-class background. There were difficult conversations. There was worry. Once they saw I was serious and had a clear direction, they came around. Their support has meant everything,'' Sourabh explained how his family supported him in his decision.

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