From Rs 15000 crore Antilia to Private Jets: 8 expensive assets owned by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

The Ambanis, India’s richest family, are known for their unmatched wealth and luxury lifestyle. From multi-crore jewellery collections and palatial homes to a Rs 600 crore private jet, here’s a look at 8 of the most expensive possessions owned by the Ambanis in 2025.

In India, when people think of wealth and luxury, the Ambanis are the first name that comes to mind. As Asia’s richest family, they live a life full of grandeur and elegance. From massive billion-dollar homes to rare jewellery, their possessions always set new records for luxury. Here’s a look at 8 of the most expensive things they own in 2025.

Antilia - The Rs 15,000 crore mansion

Antilia in Mumbai is more than just a home; it’s a landmark. Worth around Rs 15,000 crore, this 27-storey building has a private theatre, several swimming pools, a health spa, and even a helipad.

A Rs 600 crore private jet

The Ambanis’ love for travel goes beyond first-class seats. Their private jet is no less than a palace in the sky, featuring a lavish lounge, entertainment rooms, and a master suite.

Multi-Crore jewellery collection

From heirloom pieces to rare diamonds, Nita Ambani’s jewellery collection is one of the finest in the country. Some of her necklaces and sets are worth several crores, making them conversation starters at every event. Reportedly, they also own a 100-carat yellow diamond jewellery.

World’s most expensive cars

The Ambani garage is a car enthusiast’s dream. Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Bentley Bentayga, Aston Martin, and even a custom Rolls-Royce Phantom are just a few of the gems parked at Antilia. Some of these luxury cars are worth over Rs 13 crore each.

A luxury yacht worth Rs 800 crore

Often referred to as the “Floating Palace,” the Ambanis’ yacht is the epitome of maritime luxury. With multiple decks, plush interiors, and every modern amenity imaginable, it’s their go-to escape for private family vacations.

Rs 1.5 crore tea set

The family is rumoured to own a Japanese tea set straight from Noritake with the porcelain laced with gold and platinum.

Mumbai Indians

Since 2003, the Ambanis’ Mumbai Indians have been a top team in the IPL. Today, the franchise is worth around Rs 10,000 crore, making it the most valuable team in the league.

ALSO READ: Akash Ambani opens up about drawing inspiration from parents Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani: 'Till date my father...'