From Rs 10,000 to Rs 3.28 Lakh: How an ATM glitch made a Surat man rich after 9 years

A man from Surat, who was a victim of a failed withdrawal transaction from an ATM, has finally got respite from the consumer court and received over 30 times the amount as compensation. Know the full story here.

A Surat man got over 30 times the money for facing a glitch during the withdrawal of Rs 10,000

A Rs 10,000 withdrawal transaction from an ATM has finally concluded in a nine-year-long legal battle, which cost the bank a hefty amount. Yes, you read it right! A man from Surat's Udhna area tried to withdraw Rs 10,000 from an Automated Teller Machine (ATM), which was operated by State Bank of India (SBI) on February 18, 2017, after successfully inserting his card and entering the PIN. But the ATM didn't dispense any cash and also failed to provide any receipt to the customer; however, he received a notification of the amount deducted.

Soon after receiving the message of the debited amount, the customer went to the nearest branch of Bank of Baroda in Dumbhal to know the status of his refund. Not only this, he even tried to take a follow-up on a chain of emails between March and May, but his issue was not resolved.

He also filed an RTI request with SBI to get the CCTV footage from the ATM, but all his efforts went in vain. After all this, the customer finally approached the consumer forum in December.

Consumer court slams bank, orders payout

The Bank of Baroda argued that the transaction took place at an SBI bank ATM, and it was shown as 'successful' in their records. During the hearing, the commission rejected Bank of Baroda's arguments and highlighted that it was the bank's responsibility to provide strong evidence of cash dispensation.

For those unversed, any disputed amount has to be reversed within five days as per the RBI rules.

In the final order and 9-year-long battle, the commission ordered the bank to refund the original Rs 10,000 to the customer with nine percent annual interest and also imposed a penalty of Rs 100 per day for delay. Since the delay is of 3,288 days, the total penalty amount that the bank has been ordered to pay becomes Rs 3,28,000.

Apart from this, the bank will also pay Rs 3,000 for mental harassment, and Rs 2,000 for legal costs.