From royal gift from King of Bhutan to now Indian icon: The story of Jeep Wagoneer at Red Fort as India celebrates its 79th Independence Day

A rare machine that embodies the story of enduring diplomacy, robust engineering, and ceremonial tradition, the Jeep Wagoneer, housed at the Army Headquarters in New Delhi, tells a tale that spans over six decades and two nations.

ANI

Updated : Aug 15, 2025, 02:16 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

From royal gift from King of Bhutan to now Indian icon: The story of Jeep Wagoneer at Red Fort as India celebrates its 79th Independence Day
(ANI Photo)

As India marked its 79th Independence Day with pride and patriotism across the nation, amidst the roar and rhythm of the symbolic Guard of Honour for the Prime Minister at the Red Fort in the national capital, one vintage icon quietly stole eyeballs. Steeped in history and legacy, a classic Jeep Wagoneer led the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Delhi Area, Lt General Bhavnish Kumar, to the Red Fort for the Independence Day parade.

A rare machine that embodies the story of enduring diplomacy, robust engineering, and ceremonial tradition, the Jeep Wagoneer, housed at the Army Headquarters in New Delhi, tells a tale that spans over six decades and two nations.

This particular Wagoneer was a royal gift from the King of Bhutan to the then President of India, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, in 1965, symbolising the warm ties between the two Himalayan neighbours. The vehicle became a prized possession of the Indian state.

In the year 2000, the Wagoneer was officially transferred to the Indian Army and became a part of the HQ Delhi Area as part of its ceremonial fleet.

Initially produced by Jeep from 1962 to 1991, the 4×4 Jeep Wagoneer is no ordinary vehicle. Marketed initially as a “station wagon”, it eventually came to define what we now know as the Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV).

When Jeep introduced the 1974 Cherokee, it officially used the term “SUV” for the first time — a classification the Wagoneer helped pioneer. What makes the Wagoneer even more remarkable is its production longevity. It stayed in continuous production for 29 years, from 1963 to 1991, with almost no major body redesign — making it the third longest-produced single-generation SUV in American automotive history.

However, a modern version of the Wagoneer was introduced by Jeep in 2021, with new models released in 2022. Today, though the earlier model is long out of commercial circulation, the Indian Army’s Wagoneer has been thoughtfully upgraded for practical utility.

A Ford Endeavour 2500CC engine now powers the vehicle, ensuring it remains functional while retaining its vintage charm. Currently, the vehicle serves the General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, a position presently held by Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar.

Every year on Independence Day, the GOC’s ceremonial movement from HQ to the Red Fort is a moment that blends military discipline with historic grandeur — and at the heart of it is the Wagoneer, faithfully carrying forward its legacy.

In an age of evolving technology in the mobility sector, this restored classic stands as a bridge between eras, a reminder of strong diplomatic ties and the timeless value of tradition. As the tricolour flutters high over the Red Fort today, the legacy of the Wagoneer rolls on, not just as a mode of transport, but as a rolling piece of history which had silently witnessed decades of the country’s Independence Day celebrations.

