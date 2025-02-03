The 18th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) began on January 30 and ended on February 3, 2025. The festival was held at Hotel Clarks Amer in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

The Jaipur Literature Festival, often referred to as the Mahakumbh of intellectuals, writers, and the literati, offers more than just engaging discussions each year. It also provides a glimpse into the unique personalities and unexpected incidents involving its esteemed attendees. The 18th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) began on January 30 and ended on February 3, 2025. The festival was held at Hotel Clarks Amer in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

During the first three days of the festival, highlights included a former UK prime minister receiving an impromptu lesson in etiquette, a veteran theatre personality making a dramatic exit, a Nobel laureate mourning the loss of his cherished pen, and Kailash Kher expressing his preference for "some pretty girls." These unscripted moment showcase that at the JLF, spontaneous interactions are as intriguing as the planned conversations.

Former UK PM Rishi Sunak’s ‘namaste’ moment

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, known for his experience in global diplomacy, received a lesson in Indian etiquette during a recent festival. While enjoying the literary setting alongside his father-in-law, Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, and mother-in-law Sudha Murty, Sunak's aunt-in-law took it upon herself to remind him of traditional manners.

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan: Rishi Sunak, Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Infosys founder NR Narayan Murthy attend Jaipur Literature Festival pic.twitter.com/H7sh3DZfve February 1, 2025

In a video that went viral, Sunak is seen receiving a gentle prompt to greet the audience with a traditional namaste. The moment brought laughter from the audience, illustrating that even prominent world leaders are not immune to family reminders about respect, highlighting the importance of cultural traditions.

Nobel Prize winner Venki Ramakrishnan's pen hunt

In a recent interview, Nobel Prize-winning scientist Venki Ramakrishnan took a small detour from discussing the profound topics of ageing and immortality to address a more immediate concern—his lost pen.

“Oh, I lost my pen,” he said, briefly distracted from the serious discussions. “It was a nice pen,” he added with a hint of nostalgia. When the interviewer offered a replacement, Ramakrishnan politely refused, perhaps as a nod to his lost writing companion. This moment highlighted that even esteemed Nobel laureates face everyday challenges, such as misplaced stationery.

M K Raina’s walking off the stage

Veteran actor-director M K Raina made headlines for a different reason—he walked off the stage during a session the day before. The incident happened after renowned theatre personality Ila Arun shared her admiration for legendary playwright Henrik Ibsen and discussed her adaptation of his classic work, Peer Gynt, into her own play, Peer Ghani, set against the tumultuous backdrop of Kashmir.

As Ila Arun passionately performed a scene from her adaptation, M K Raina abruptly stood up and left the stage without explanation. The reasons behind his departure remain unclear; some speculate he was unhappy with the portrayal of Kashmir in films, while others believe he felt overlooked during the discussion. Following his exit, the event continued seamlessly. Arun, known for her theatrical flair, humorously remarked, “Albert Pinto ko gussa kyon aaya?” referencing the iconic Hindi film featuring an inexplicably angry protagonist.

Kailash Kher's pretty girls moment

During a recent performance, singer Kailash Kher created a lighthearted stir among the audience with his unconventional invitation. He called on attendees to join him on stage with the unusual announcement: “Some pretty girls come on the stage.”

Kher repeated his request for “pretty girls” twice, instructing, “Aunties and kids, fall back.” To avoid any confusion, he quickly added, “No kids and no aunties as they fall on stage.” His comments elicited a blend of laughter and murmurs from the crowd.