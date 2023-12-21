From Pralaya to Qayamat: How and when different cultures view end of world

Various cultures and religions engage in rituals and practices to ensure a righteous present to have a fulfilling afterlife.

The notion of an impending apocalypse has long been a subject of fascination and fear across diverse cultures. Even though some view it as mear fearmongering, the belief that there must be an end to pave the way for renewal persists.

Various cultures and religions engage in rituals and practices to ensure a righteous present, acknowledging the importance of deeds, actions and morals in their current lives, to have a fulfilling afterlife. The varied cultural perspectives on the end of the world offer insights into humanity's shared fears and hopes.

Hinduism: Pralaya and the Emergence of Kalki Avatar

In Hinduism, the concept of 'Pralaya' signifies the end of the world, a period marked by destruction and followed by rebirth. It is beleived that Lord Vishnu in his Kalki avatar, riding a white horse with a chakra, will emerge to vanquish all forces of evil. This destruction gives way to a new cycle of creation, initiated by the awakening of Lord Brahma.

Islam: Qayamat and the Day of Judgment

Islam describes the doomsday as 'Qayamat' or the 'Day of Judgment', where individuals face scrutiny for their deeds. Signs preceding this event include widespread corruption, natural disasters, and the arrival of Dajjal, a figure associated with chaos and deception.

Christianity: Tribulation and Divine Intervention

Christian beliefs envision the end times as a period of tribulation and divine intervention. As evil escalates and moral clarity diminishes, final judgment unfolds. The righteous are led to heaven, while the unrighteous face eternal damnation. This culmination is seen as a transformative moment in Christian eschatology.

Zoroastrianism: Cosmic Battle and Frashokereti

In Zoroastrianism, the end of the world, known as 'Frashokereti,' involves a cosmic battle between the forces of good and evil. The god of goodness and light triumphs over darkness, leading to the resurrection of the dead, the purification of the world, and the renewal of existence.

Aztec Mythology: Cycles of Creation and Destruction

Aztec beliefs revolve around cyclic views of creation and destruction, with each era or 'Sun' concluding in catastrophic events. The Fifth Sun is prophesied to end with earthquakes and eternal darkness, causing widespread madness and ultimately leading to the world's demise.

Buddhism: Samsara and the Decline of Morality



Buddhists believe in 'Samsara,' a cycle of birth, death and rebirth. Some teachings suggest that the end of the world will coincide with the decline of morality and societal degradation. The resulting anarchy and turmoil will become unbearable, paving the way for a new era of enlightenment and the advent of a new Buddha.