From one beam to another: Watch UK man free climb 400-feet-high skyscraper in less than 30 minutes

Climate change is a very concerning topic for the world and to draw attention towards it, a 21-year-old free climber, George King-Thompson put up an unhinged effort to scale a 400-feet (122 mt.) high skyscraper in London.

King-Thompson is a former personal trainer. He chose the skyscraper as his next free climb target after being stunned by the recent flash floods in the neighbourhood.

On July 25, when over a month's worth of downpour rained on central London, Pudding Mill Lane, a subway station in Stratford, was one of eight stations that shut due to bad weather and flooding.

Climb for the sake of the climate

He scaled the 36-level Stratosphere Tower, a housing block in east London's Stratford area, independently on Tuesday morning. The young free climber’s astonishing climb took less than half an hour.

According to him, the windows on the first eight floors were sticky and had a grip. The grip gradually disappeared on from the eighth storey and above. As a result, he found it difficult to climb.

Here’s a video with footage of the 21-year-old scaling the 400-feet high, 36 storey building.

Acknowledging that this was a dangerous stunt, King-Thompson stated that he had planned the climb in such a way that it would neither cause any damage nor inconveniences for the public.

Earlier in 2019, King-Thompson was arrested for scaling a 1017-feet (310 mt.) skyscraper in the UK capital called The Shard. The building's owners had filed trespassing charges against him. He was reportedly imprisoned for six months and served three of them.

After the climb George said, “I wanted to raise awareness to the seriousness of climate change at the moment, because only a week before that, there was a heat wave throughout London…I hope to raise awareness by climbing this building to urge political leaders to take action immediately.”