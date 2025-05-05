A few Indian billionaires and celebrities, such as Mukesh Ambani and Prashant Ruia, privately own Tesla cars, such as the Model S, Model X, and Model 3, despite Tesla not officially launching in India.

Tesla, the world’s most popular electric vehicle brand, is yet to launch in India officially. However, that hasn’t stopped a few of India’s richest and most influential people from importing Tesla cars privately. These vehicles come with heavy import duties, but the charm of owning a Tesla seems to outweigh the cost for some. Here's a look at the people in India who already own a Tesla and the specific models they have.

Mukesh Ambani – Tesla Model S and Model X

Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries and India’s richest man, owns not one but two Tesla cars. He has a Tesla Model S 100D and a Model X 100D in his garage. Both cars are fully electric and were imported from the U.S. These are high-performance models with long-range and futuristic features. Ambani is known for his large collection of luxury cars, and Tesla is among the crown jewels of his fleet.

Prashant Ruia – Tesla Model X

Prashant Ruia, the CEO of Essar Group, is another Indian billionaire who owns a Tesla. He was one of the first Indians to import a Tesla, choosing a blue Model X SUV. He reportedly got the car back in 2017, long before Tesla began showing serious interest in the Indian market. The Model X is famous for its falcon-wing doors and large battery capacity. It can comfortably seat seven people and is one of the safest electric SUVs in the world.

Riteish Deshmukh – Tesla Model X (Not Registered in India)

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh also owns a Tesla Model X, which was reportedly gifted to him by his wife Genelia D’Souza. The red car became popular online after photos surfaced. However, it’s important to note that this car is not registered in India and is likely kept overseas. Still, it shows how even Indian film stars have fallen in love with Tesla's electric appeal.

Pooja Batra – Tesla Model 3 (Used in the U.S.)

Actress and former Miss India Pacific Pooja Batra is another proud Tesla owner. She owns a Tesla Model 3, but this vehicle is based in the United States, where she currently lives. The Model 3 is Tesla’s most affordable and best-selling car, known for its sleek design, high speed, and efficient battery use.

Tesla’s Future in India

Even though Tesla cars are not officially sold in India, the company has registered its Indian arm – Tesla India Motors and Energy Pvt Ltd. It has been in talks with various state governments to set up factories and sales infrastructure. According to recent reports, Tesla may soon launch its vehicles, possibly starting with the Model 3 or Model Y.