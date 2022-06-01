From mehendi to reception, IAS Tina Dabi shares her beautiful wedding moments

Picture courtesy: Instagram/@dabi_tina

Tina Dabi, an IAS officer who topped the UPSC 2016 batch, engaged Dr. Pradeep Gawande for the second time on April 20. The gorgeous couple hosted a magnificent celebration at a posh Jaipur hotel. The wedding was performed in both Rajasthani and Marathi traditions since Pradeep's family is Marathi and Tina's father is Rajasthani. Tina works in the Rajasthan Finance Department as a Joint Secretary, while Pradeep is the Chief of Archeology and Museums.

Tina Dabi's official Instagram account just posted a couple of photographs of her wedding rituals. From the mehendi ceremony to the reception, the photographs capture some of the most stunning moments of the couple's wedding. In her post, the IAS officer also highlighted the release of their wedding album. So far, over 2 lakh people have liked the post, and over 1,000 have commented with best wishes for the couple.

Tina Dabi first came to public attention in 2018 when she married IAS Athar Khan. Eventually, the two separated in 2020 due to mutual agreement. Tina and Pradeep, great friends now soul mates, tied the knot in the presence of close friends and family members. And they put on a beautiful ceremony while adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines.

