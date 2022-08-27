From Kpop group WINNER to Peppa Pig, viral 'Kala Chashma' dance videos break the internet

Photo via Instagram, Twitter screengrab

Some time back, Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra's 'Kala Chashma' song resurfaced after a Norwegian all-men dance crew named Quick Style shared a video dancing on it in full Bollywood style. The reel shared by the group turned them into viral sensations and received millions of views. Their full wedding performance also went viral on YouTube with over 50 million views.

Now, it seems like the 'Kala Chashma' trend is making a big comeback as several users, yet again, have been sharing videos dancing to the popular song from the film 'Baar Baar Dekho'.

One of the videos showed a group of dancers dressed as Peppa Pigs and giving their performance to the song 'Kala Chashma'. Instead of dancing to a familiar nursery rhyme, the dancers decided to go to Bollywood. The video was posted by an account named 'kav'. The video currently has more than 125,000 views, 3,115 likes, and 529 retweets.

Watch the video here.

Another video is currently going viral that shows an African dance crew hopping on the 'Kala Chashma' dance trend. The group's dancing certainly seemed inspired by Quick Style. The video was shared by a user named Aviator Anil Chopra on Twitter on Friday. The video has garnered over 1.6 million views and 73,000 likes so far.

Watch the video here.

K-pop group WINNER also recently joined the trend. WINNER member Hoony shared a video on Instagram where he wrote, "Pyjama party." Sidharth Malhotra later shared the video on his Instagram story and wrote, "Worldwide rage."

With all these videos going viral on the internet, it seems like the 'Kala Chashma' trend is here to stay!