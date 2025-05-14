The Mughal Dynasty, founded by Babur, has ruled India for around two centuries. The Mughal emperors had more than one wife, mostly for political gains. After the demise of the Mughal emperors, the influence of most of the queen was diminished.

The Mughal Dynasty, founded by Babur, has ruled India for around two centuries, from the 16th century to 18th century. The Mughal dynasty was the richest dynasty that ruled the northern parts of the Indian subcontinent like Delhi, Lahore and Agra. The dynasty had a great influence in the world as the wealthiest empire to ever exist. From Shah Jahan's wife Mumtaz Mahal to Akbar's wife Mariam-uz-Zamani, all the Mughal Dynasty queens lived a lavish life. The queen has greatly contributed in the political, economic and religious arenas during the rule of the Mughal Dynasty.

The Mughal emperors had more than one wife, mostly for political gains. The Mughal emperors' wives resided in the lavish palace with lavish amenities. Every wife owned their personal luxury bedrooms known as 'harems,' They owned gold and silver jewelry and expensive clothes. Each queen had a group of 'daasis' to serve them. The wives were not confined to the walls of their lavish palaces, but their role was extended, making significant influence on the Kingdom. But, do you know what happened to them after the demise of the Mughal emperors. Let's delve into it in this article.

After the demise of the Mughal emperors, the influence of most of the queen was diminished, as power was transferred to the next queen. The power of Noorjahan, wife of Jahangir, ended after his death and was kept away from the royal affairs.

However, The queens and empresses of the Mughal emperors were treated very respectfully, addressed as 'begums' and were allowed to live in the lavish palace. They enjoyed all the luxury and facilities, which are for the queens of the Mughal emperors. They were aided financially, with pensions and other aids by the 'Shahi Darbar.' Many Hindu queens also lived in the 'Harems,'

It was not common for Mughal queens to remarry. Most of the queens lived in their allotted luxury harams and spent their lifetime there. They used to indulge in the religious and social works, like construction of Masjids and going on pilgrimages like Haj.

Queens also had a say in the key political decision making of the kingdom, as they were provided with special spots in the court. Until their children were not eligible to take decisions, the queens act as advisors to their children. Most of the queens opted to quit taking political decisions and contributed their life to art and culture. Humayun's wife Hamida Bano Begum built Humayun's tomb.