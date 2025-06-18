Isha Ambani is calling the shots at Reliance Retail with her father, Mukesh Ambani. For the boardroom, Isha Ambani might style a simple co-ord set or a business suit with 50-carat natural diamond solitaire studs, another example of how quiet luxury should be flaunted.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter, Isha Ambani, is not only a billionaire heiress but is also a fashionista, often spotted at important international events, representing India. Isha Ambani is a businesswoman, philanthropist, and fashion enthusiast who takes after none other than her mother, Nita Ambani when it comes to all things fashion and jewelry. Isha Ambani is especially famous in both India and abroad for her natural diamond jewelry collection, some from her personal collection and some borrowed from Nita Ambani's prized archive. Today, we will take a look inside Isha Ambani's personal natural diamond jewelry collection, which is the perfect balance of modernity and ancient heritage.

Isha Ambani has often credited her mother, Nita Ambani, for her love for diamonds. At the MET Gala 2025, Isha Ambani honoured Nita Ambani, wearing the double-tiered natural diamond necklace and cocktail rings from Mukesh Ambani's wife's collection. At fashion events around the world, Isha Ambani makes sure that her jewelry narrates a story. Whether it is a diamond broach, stud earrings, or traditional necklaces, they all tell a story.

At the 2023 MET Gala, Isha Ambani wore a custom sari with a modern twist, but what spoke volumes was her natural diamond layered choker, tiered necklace, and drop earrings from Lorraine Schwartz.

Isha Ambani does not only wear jewelry because she owns it, there is a meaningful thought behind every piece, whether it is a diamond brooch, antique solitaire belts, or something as simple as styling natural diamonds as hairpieces.

At the launch of Augustinus Bader in India, Isha Ambani made a strong case for how jewelry can make or break an outfit. For the event, Isha Ambani styled a simple black ensemble with a Hermès Crocodile Mini Kelly bag carrying custom charms designed by Ashna Mehta, with names of her twin children, Aadiya in rare pink diamonds and Krishna in green diamonds.

Isha Ambani is calling the shots at Reliance Retail with her father, Mukesh Ambani. For the boardroom, Isha Ambani might style a simple co-ord set or a business suit with 50-carat natural diamond solitaire studs, another example of how quiet luxury should be flaunted.

The one place where Isha Ambani's jewelry shines, showing off its full potential, is at grand weddings and traditional events. Whether it is a Rani-haar, a choker, statement earrings, mangtikka, or natural diamond rings, Isha Ambani always gives her jewelry the centre stage it deserves.

Last year, at her brother Anant Ambani's wedding with Radhika Merchant, Isha Ambani wore a stunning Garden of Love necklace, a Kantilal Chhotalal creation, made with rare pink, blue, green, and orange diamonds. Interestingly, the diamonds in the necklace were all curated by her mother, Nita Ambani.

Isha Ambani's diamond jewelry collection, whether borrowed from Nita Ambani or adopted from her own collection, is a testament to the legacy she is trying to build. It also reflects her authenticity and individual style.

