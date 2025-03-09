A Delhi-based US woman shared 8 Indian habits that would make any American uncomfortable.

A Delhi-based American woman recently shared her experiences with eight common Indian practices that she found unusual or even uncomfortable as an American. Her Instagram video, featuring her husband Tim Fischer, has generated significant online discussion.

Taking to the Instagram, Kristen Fischer wrote, "There are many things that are commonplace in India that are pretty unheard of in America. Here are a few things we have noticed are normal in India but would make any American very uncomfortable."

Kristen highlighted that Americans are accustomed to using toilet paper and often find the concept of utilising a jet spray disconcerting. "The thought of getting wet while using the toilet makes them uncomfortable," she wrote.

She also touched upon the practice of sharing slippers in many Indian households, where guests are offered communal chappals. According to Kristen, Americans find this concept unthinkable. Similarly, the idea of sharing a water bottle is considered unhygienic in the US, where people usually prefer to have their own.

Kristen highlighted how food culture differs significantly between the two countries. In India, it is common for one person to order food for the entire table, and everyone shares. However, Americans usually prefer individual portions and are not comfortable sharing their meals.

She also discussed the Indian practice of eating with hands, which is common in India but less so in the US, where utensils are the norm. This sparked a debate among viewers, with some defending the traditional Indian way of eating, claiming it enhances the flavor of food.

Kristen also highlighted a significant difference in road safety practices, noting the lack of strict car seat regulations in India. She observed that Americans would find it unsettling to see children sitting on laps instead of being secured in a five-point safety harness.

In her video, Kristen Fischer highlighted the cultural differences between India and the United States, specifically regarding child-rearing practices and family structures. She noted that co-sleeping with children is common in India, while American parents typically prefer separate rooms for their kids. Additionally, she observed that living with in-laws after marriage is a rare occurrence in America, whereas joint families are prevalent in India.

Since its posting, Fischer's video has garnered significant attention, amassing over 20,000 likes and nearly 800,000 views. The video has sparked a range of reactions from social media users. Some have defended Indian traditions, while others have found the cultural differences amusing. Several users have also expressed appreciation for the video's insightful portrayal of cultural contrasts.

A user said, "It’s kind of funny that Americans feel that way - though they eat sandwiches, pizza, fries, burgers, fried chicken etc. with their hands!"

Another user requested to respect both the cultures as she said, "Both India and the USA have unique cultures, each with its own strengths. India’s emphasis on community fosters strong family bonds, while the USA’s focus on individualism drives innovation. The “best” culture depends on personal values and perspectives."

"Americans would be very uncomfortable seeing kids sit on someone’s lap instead of being strapped into a 5-point safety harness," a separate user said.