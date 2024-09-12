From Dry fruits to loose motion, American woman's viral video on 'Indian English' will leave you in splits! WATCH

A video of an American woman explaining the difference between Indian and American English has gone viral on social media.

An American woman, named Kristen Fischer who is currently living in India, garnering praise on social media for her on-point analysis on the difference between Indian and American English.

In a video shared by her on Instagram, she is carefully explaining the 'Indian' version of some English words, which did not exist in America.

“Did you know that Indian English has their own English words and phrases? I have never heard and of these before coming here. What are some others that you know of?” Kristen Fischer captioned the video.

The video began with Kristen sharing her experience as she encountered some words which were absolutely unknown to her.

"English is one of the national langages of India. But I never knew that there were differences between Indian English and American English. One example being shifting, we would say moving, as in moving from one location to the other. Indians would say shifting."

She continued, "Dry fruits; we would call those nuts but Indians call it dry fruits. Now this one, loose motion, I'm not going to explain this one".

The hilarious video has gained over 10k views, with netizens sharing their views on the analysis.

"Loose motion never comes in slow motion", a user hilariously commented.

Another user wrote, "You forgot brinjal and ladyfinger".

A third commented, "Loose motion is funny. In Phillippines we call it LBM".