There are millions of job in the world and in today's time more and more digital jobs are mushrooming. 10 to 15 years back we seldom heard of youtubers, influencers and similar roles but today there are millions getting into this quick fame market. Though these jobs are some of the most aspired ones as the world is tilting towards social media and other digital means, there are some jobs that are unimaginable and weird yet they exist more or less like other professional jobs.

Here is a list of 10 most weird or bizzare jobs in the world.

1. Professional sleeper: a hotel in Finland employs a professional sleeper who gives reviews of each bed in the hotel. The sleeper sleep each night in a different bed and gives reviews of whether the experience was satisfying or not.

2. Underwater pizza delivery: florida has an underwater hotel where pizzas are delivered by a scuba diving pizza delivery man. The pizza case is designed to keep them watertight.

3. Venom collector: this is one of the most brave works where a snake milker collects venom from poisonous snakes for the purpose of antivenom and medication. This job needs meticulous work.

4. Ethical hackers- their job is to identify vulnerabilities in the systems of government and other organisations to help them strengthen cybersecurity against cyber threats.

5. Another unique job in the list is that of a dog food taster which reviews products for the canines. They are required to taste flavours and textures.

6. Passenger pusher- in Japan 'Oshiya' refers to station attendants who help passengers board trains during rush hours to let doors be closed.

7. Everybody loves to watch TV but what if you're paid to do just that. Netflix employs people to watch their content to review and tag them for viewers to choose from.

8. Iceberg movers change the location of these to make way for ships to move freely. They do this via tugboats and cranes.

9. Crimes scenes are littered with many biohazards, blood and other remains and there are specially trained professionals to cleanup such areas.

10. Professional mourners: in many cultures, professional mourners stay among the bereaved families to comfort them and deliver eulogies and laments.