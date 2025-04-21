Jamshedji Tata, born on March 3, 1839, in Navsari, Gujarat, was the visionary founder of the Tata Group. He and his descendants worked diligently to establish Tata as a symbol of trust and reliability. However, the origins of the Tata surname remain a lesser-known aspect of the company’s history.

How Did the Dastur Family Get the Tata Surname? The Tata Group stands as one of India’s largest multinational conglomerates, currently boasting a net worth of approximately Rs 33 lakh crore. Founded in 1868 by Jamshedji Tata, the company has expanded its reach to over 150 countries, offering its products and services globally.

The Tata Group maintains a presence across six continents worldwide.

Tata family roots

Jamshedji Tata was born in Navsari, Gujarat. His ancestors, known as Dasturs, were priests who later adopted the Tata surname. According to a Moneycontrol report, Kersi Kaikhushru Debu, Vice President of the National Minority Commission and a member of the Parsi community residing in Navsari, explained the historical background.

Parsis, originating from Persia, initially settled in Sanjan, Gujarat, before expanding to other areas. Historical records indicate the arrival of Parsis in Navsari around 1122 AD, accompanied by a group of Parsi priests. Navsari became a significant center, with the establishment of a Fire Temple (a place of worship for Parsis) and a Tower of Silence (a site for cremation). The priests serving in the Fire Temple are known as Dasturs.

The Tata surname

Jamshedji Tata, son of Nasarwanji Tata, expanded his father’s small business into the globally recognized Tata empire after receiving a substantial investment of Rs 21,000. His entrepreneurial ambition, coupled with his academic success at Elphinstone College, fueled this growth. The family name, “Tata,” originates from a Gujarati term describing a hot-tempered individual, reflecting a characteristic of his ancestors.

The Tata Group has a strong history of philanthropy, starting with the establishment of two co-educational schools and the Jamshedji auditorium in Navsari. The family also contributed land for Navsari's Tower of Silence, demonstrating their commitment to community development. After leaving Navsari, the Tatas broadened their philanthropic efforts across the nation. Their core values are encapsulated in their motto, “Humanda Hukta Havartasam,” which translates to “good words, good conduct, and good behavior,” a principle prominently displayed beneath their logo.