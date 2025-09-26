Add DNA as a Preferred Source
From CR Park, Minto Road to Kashmere Gate, Aram Bagh: A quick guide to Delhi-NCR's must-visit pandals on Durga Puja

It's that time of the year - when the rhythm of the garba dhun echoes through our surroundings and the fragrance of shiuli blossoms fills up the year - yes, that's how we know Durga Puja is here and so is the magic of the festival that it carries along!

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 26, 2025, 06:35 PM IST

From CR Park, Minto Road to Kashmere Gate, Aram Bagh: A quick guide to Delhi-NCR's must-visit pandals on Durga Puja
Representative Image (iStock)
It's that time of the year - when the rhythm of the garba dhun echoes through our surroundings and the fragrance of shiuli blossoms fills up the year - yes, that's how we know Durga Puja is here and so is the magic of the festival that it carries along! With the arrival of Durga Puja, Delhi's Chittaranjan Park, popularly called CR Park, makes us witness the rich Bengali culture. This South Delhi neighbourhood is the closest one can get to the charm and grandeur of Kolkata's Navratri celebrations. And the best part? You don't have to leave the capital. Just visit the CR Park and you'll be back with many stories. 

As you're bursting with joy upon the arrival of 'Durga Pujo', let us tell you some of the amazing places in the national capital you must, must, and must pay a visit to. Before that, let us tell you that this year marks a milestone for CR Park, as three of its biggest Pandals - Cooperative Ground, B Block, and Mela Ground - enter their 50th year. Each pandal is gearing up to welcome devotees with immense grandeur and celebration. 

Your ultimate guide to pandal hopping

1. Cooperative Ground Durga Puja is recreating Jaisalmer’s iconic Sonar Qila as this year's pandal theme. 

2. B Block Durga Puja is celebrating Mother Earth, with an eco-friendly design, featuring an awe-inspiring 50,000 diyas.

3. Mela Ground Durga Puja, the largest in CR Park, is recreating the opulent Mahishadal Rajbari of East Medinipur, bringing a small part of Bengal to the capital. 

While CR Park remains the centre of attraction in Delhi, there are many other places you just can't miss! The historic Kashmere Gate Durga Puja pandal continues to attract devotees every year. Moreover, Aram Bagh Puja, GK-1, and GK-2 Kalibaris Puja also draw loyal crowds. 

In Noida, pandals at Sector 26, Sector 50, and Sector 61 are equally cherished, garnering large gatherings every year.

