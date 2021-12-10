From COVID-19 queries, Aryan Khan to Squid Game: These are Google Top Searches of 2021

Headlines

Veteran Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani passes away

Blackpink's Jennie says she was 'scared to express' herself as K-pop star: 'There shouldn’t be a reason to judge'

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 nominations: Pathaan, Kantara, Darlings, Pathaan, PS 2 make the cut

Delhi weather update: National capital on 'yellow' alert, moderate rain expected today

Jaipur: Goods train derails, Indian Railways cancels 7 trains

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Veteran Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani passes away

Blackpink's Jennie says she was 'scared to express' herself as K-pop star: 'There shouldn’t be a reason to judge'

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 nominations: Pathaan, Kantara, Darlings, Pathaan, PS 2 make the cut

AI imagines Hera Phera 3 as directed by Christopher Nolan

AI reimagines South stars as Vikings characters 

8 longest-running movie franchises

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mangoes in India with health benefits: Devour 8 types of 'aam' this summer from langda to dasheri

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan attend Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception

Sara Ali Khan is 'feeling like a zebra' as she poses in white saree with monochrome halter blouse at Cannes 2023

Violent brawl breaks out between family and bouncer over service charge in Spectrum Mall, Noida

A look back at Ajinkya Rahane's top 3 Test knocks vs Australia | Ind vs Aus | WTC 2023 Final

Gautam Gambhir opens up on his relationship with Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni

Veteran Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani passes away

Blackpink's Jennie says she was 'scared to express' herself as K-pop star: 'There shouldn’t be a reason to judge'

'I stand with my union and colleagues': Priyanka Chopra extends support to Hollywood actors and writers' strike

HomeViral

education

From COVID-19 queries, Aryan Khan to Squid Game: These are Google Top Searches of 2021

Google put out a video on its official YouTube Channel featuring the top searches that already has 1.34 crore views and more than 6,000 comments

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 10, 2021, 08:48 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Like every year, Google released its Top searches on Wednesday, December 8 for 2021 revealing what people searched for across the world entertainment, news, sports and other categories. 

Google put out a video on its official YouTube Channel featuring the top searches. They captioned it, "In a year that continued to test many, the world searched “how to heal” more than ever. Whether they're taking care of mental health, honouring a loved one, or reuniting with family, people are finding ways to come back stronger than before." Since the release, the video has received over 1.34 crore views and more than 6,000 people have already commented on it.

Here are Top searches made by Indians in 2021: 

- Indian Premier League (IPL)

- Cowin

- ICC T20 World Cup

- Euro Cup

- Tokyo Olympics

-  COVID vaccine

- Free Fire redeem code

- Copa America

- Neeraj Chopra

- Aryan Khan

India's Top 'Near me' searches in 2021: 

- COVID vaccine near me

- COVID test near me

- Food delivery near me

- Oxygen cylinder near me

- Covid hospital near me

- Tiffin service near me

- CT scan near me

- Takeout restaurants near me

- Fastag near me

- Driving school near me

India's Top 'How to' searches in 2021: 

- How to register for the COVID-19 vaccine

- How to download vaccination certificate

- How to increase the oxygen level

- How to link PAN with AADHAAR

- How to make oxygen at home

- How to buy dogecoin in India

- How to make banana bread

- How to check IPO allotment status

- How to invest in bitcoin

- How to calculate the percentage of marks

India's Top 'What is' searches in 2021: 

- What is black fungus

- What is the factorial of hundred

- What is Taliban

- What is happening in Afghanistan

- What is remdesivir

- What is the square root of 4

- What is steroid

- What is toolkit

- What is Squid Game

- What is delta plus variant

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Deepa Sahi opens up on controversial lovemaking scene with Shah Rukh Khan in Maya Memsaab: ‘What I liked is that he…’

School Holiday 2023: List of schools to remain shut due to flood alert in Delhi’s Yamuna River

DNA Special: Political blame game erupts as floods wreak havoc in Delhi

Dengue to Malaria: 5 common monsoon diseases and how to protect yourself

Indian gamers can now enjoy Google Play Games on PC, beta available in Hindi too

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mangoes in India with health benefits: Devour 8 types of 'aam' this summer from langda to dasheri

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan attend Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception

Sara Ali Khan is 'feeling like a zebra' as she poses in white saree with monochrome halter blouse at Cannes 2023

Who is Babul Bihari? Bhojpuri singer accused of raping minor girl

Meet influencer Sofia Ansari, who earns nearly Rs 1 crore per year; was banned by Instagram for semi-nude photos, videos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE