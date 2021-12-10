From COVID-19 queries, Aryan Khan to Squid Game: These are Google Top Searches of 2021

Google put out a video on its official YouTube Channel featuring the top searches that already has 1.34 crore views and more than 6,000 comments

Like every year, Google released its Top searches on Wednesday, December 8 for 2021 revealing what people searched for across the world entertainment, news, sports and other categories.

Google put out a video on its official YouTube Channel featuring the top searches. They captioned it, "In a year that continued to test many, the world searched “how to heal” more than ever. Whether they're taking care of mental health, honouring a loved one, or reuniting with family, people are finding ways to come back stronger than before." Since the release, the video has received over 1.34 crore views and more than 6,000 people have already commented on it.

Here are Top searches made by Indians in 2021:

- Indian Premier League (IPL)

- Cowin

- ICC T20 World Cup

- Euro Cup

- Tokyo Olympics

- COVID vaccine

- Free Fire redeem code

- Copa America

- Neeraj Chopra

- Aryan Khan

India's Top 'Near me' searches in 2021:

- COVID vaccine near me

- COVID test near me

- Food delivery near me

- Oxygen cylinder near me

- Covid hospital near me

- Tiffin service near me

- CT scan near me

- Takeout restaurants near me

- Fastag near me

- Driving school near me

India's Top 'How to' searches in 2021:

- How to register for the COVID-19 vaccine

- How to download vaccination certificate

- How to increase the oxygen level

- How to link PAN with AADHAAR

- How to make oxygen at home

- How to buy dogecoin in India

- How to make banana bread

- How to check IPO allotment status

- How to invest in bitcoin

- How to calculate the percentage of marks

India's Top 'What is' searches in 2021:

- What is black fungus

- What is the factorial of hundred

- What is Taliban

- What is happening in Afghanistan

- What is remdesivir

- What is the square root of 4

- What is steroid

- What is toolkit

- What is Squid Game

- What is delta plus variant