Virat Kohli is not just one of the greatest cricketers India has ever seen—he’s also one of the most stylish and successful sports personalities off the field. Known for breaking records and winning hearts, Kohli has built a life that’s as impressive as his cricket career. With a net worth reportedly over Rs 1,000 crore, his lifestyle is all about luxury, elegance, and smart investments.

How Virat Kohli ubilt a life of luxury, fashion, and business while breaking records on the pitch

Virat Kohli is not just one of the greatest cricketers India has ever seen—he’s also one of the most stylish and successful sports personalities off the field. Known for breaking records and winning hearts, Kohli has built a life that’s as impressive as his cricket career. With a net worth reportedly over Rs 1,000 crore, his lifestyle is all about luxury, elegance, and smart investments.

Let’s take a look inside the grand world of Virat Kohli—from his stunning homes to his shiny cars and watches.

1. Sea-Facing Home in Mumbai – Rs 34 Crore

Virat owns a sky-high apartment in Mumbai’s posh Worli area. Located on the 35th floor, this 7,171 sq. ft. flat offers a breathtaking view of the Arabian Sea. He bought it in 2016 for Rs 34 crore. Designed by celebrity interior designer Vinita Chaitanya, this 4BHK apartment is the perfect mix of luxury and comfort. Whether it's a quiet night with family or a party with Bollywood friends, this home has the perfect vibe.

2. Peaceful Villa in Alibaug – Rs 32 Crore Total

For a break from the city, Kohli and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, have a peaceful escape in Alibaug. In 2022, they bought an 8-acre plot for Rs 19 crore and later added another villa worth Rs 13 crore in the nearby Awas village. Their villa features a temperature-controlled pool, lush gardens, an outdoor dining area, four designer bathrooms, and even a jacuzzi. It’s truly their private paradise.

3. Luxury Mansion in Gurugram – Rs 80 Crore

In North India, Kohli’s home is nothing short of a palace. Located in DLF Phase 1, Gurugram, this 10,000 sq. ft. mansion cost around Rs 80 crore. It includes a private swimming pool, a modern gym, a bar, and lavish interiors. It’s where he unwinds during festivals or family time.

4. Watch Collection Worth Crores

Kohli has a deep love for luxury watches. His collection includes some of the most expensive and rare timepieces, like:

Rolex Daytona Rainbow Everose Gold – Rs 4.6 crore

Platinum Rolex Daytona – Rs 1.23 crore

Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet watches

Each watch is a style statement and shows attention to detail.

5. Supercar Garage

Kohli is a true car lover. His collection includes:

Bentley Continental GT – Rs 4+ crore

Audi R8 LMX – Rs 2.97 crore

Audi A8L

Bentley Flying Spur

These cars reflect his bold and fast personality.

Beyond Cricket and Glamour

Virat is also a sharp businessman. He has invested in:

Gym chains

Startups

One8 Commune restaurant chain

Fashion brand Wrogn

He is also one of the top-paid Indian celebrities on Instagram, earning crores through brand promotions.

In Conclusion

Virat Kohli is not just a cricket superstar, he is a lifestyle icon and a business genius. From elegant homes to stunning cars and watches, his life is full of style, success, and smart decisions. Whether on the pitch or in real life, Kohli continues to win big.